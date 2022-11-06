The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 22 "Faith" Redefined Negan As "Savior"

With only three episodes to go, AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 "Faith" (directed by Rose Troche and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews & Magali Lozano), was yet another non-stop action powerhouse that had no right to pack as much emotion and heart as is did. And though a number of familiar faces get more than their fair moments to shine, what we have this week is an insightful examination of the lasting impact traumatic events can have, even years later. What made it all the more enticing is that a number of key moments can be traced back to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)… or, more precisely, the man he once was. So with that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before we deep dive into this week's chapter.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 "Faith" Thoughts & Observations

Once again, we get a sense of who will be getting a major focus this week with Judith's (Cailey Fleming) opening flashback intro showcasing Negan's backstory and posing an important question:

So as we all remember, Morgan's Negan was spared by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) so that Negan could live to see a better society grow around him (against the wishes of Lauren Cohan's Maggie). Basically, so that Rick could prove Negan was wrong. And yet, what's fascinating about this debate is that Negan's gone beyond even what Rick envisioned via his "mercy." Not only is Negan no longer a locked away spectator to life, but he's also been a key ally to our heroes time and again. Personally, a moment that not many people have been talking about, but I'm hoping for is that moment when Rick and Negan meet again… and Rick realizes just how much he underestimated Negan's capacity for change. As for whether or not he deserves redemption? I lean towards yes because with what went down with the Saviors, there is a lot of blame to go around when it comes to why things escalated as badly as they did. And let's be honest… if Negan had done what he did to people that our heroes didn't know, he would've been forgiven by now. It seems like it's less about what he's done and all about who he did it to along the way.

As much as it's a very deadly "game" that they're "playing" (just phrases, not trying to undermine), I will never get tired of and will painfully miss seeing how our heroes function so well together as a unit. That opening had a seamless fluidity to it, moving from something brutally personal to show how it all connects to Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) on the outside, looking in.

I'm glad we cut to Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) because it's looking more and more like these variant walkers are going to become a much bigger problem… and sooner rather than later. Oh, wow! Luke (Dan Fogler) & Jules (Alex Sgambati)! Oh, no! They just told the others about Oceanside now being under Commonwealth control. Ouch.

So this is the scene that was previously released, focusing on Eugene (Josh McDermitt) as he fights for his life with Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) by his side. But this is the Commonwealth we're talking about, so it's not like it's exactly going to be a fair fight. On top of that, Pamela (Laila Robins) makes a very convincing "grieving mother"… one that sends innocent people to their deaths, of course. And as we saw, even the judge is in the Commonwealth's pocket. But Yumiko has her own plan… one that involves winning over the people of the Commonwealth. Smart move…

Oh, yeah… Pamela's given up even trying to pretend that this is still a democracy. And while Yumiko is winning over the people, Pamela proves she's not about lying under "oath" in a court she created.

Damn, I love the way Rosita (Christian Serratos) trusts Carol even when it means the life of her child. Now that's family, Vin Diesel!

HOLY CRAP! It's twistedly funny that The Warden (Michael Weaver) is lecturing the one man there who could make him shit his pants if The Warden knew who he really was…

Morgan and Medina Senghore (Annie) are pure magic together, and I love the way Annie can so easily disarm him and cut through his bluster & bravado so masterfully.

It was pretty arrogant of Pamela to turn their home into their prison, which is why it's that much sweeter that knowing Alexandria means knowing how the sewer systems work.

And more punches to our feels as we watch Eugene speak what may be his final words to Max (Margot Bingham), but could Mercer (Michael James Shaw) be the answer? Maybe not, since he let Princess (Paola Lázaro) get taken… damn.

"I wanna be better. I wanna do better" is a powerful line from Maggie that leads to another great moment between her and Carol about the choices they're made.

Dammit, Ezekiel & Negan! Neither of you can keep it in your pants (metaphorically speaking) long enough to work together?

I'm all about this bond that Daryl and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) share and the way she can read him and let him know he's going too far or doing too much.

Fascinating to see how Negan is even having an impact on Eugene during his trial, as he delivers what might be one the best speeches in the show's 11-season run. Oh, and how Mercer is starting to squirm with guilt…

Oh shit… Negan's gonna take the hit. Just when you thought he was going to dime out Ezekiel. And now The Warden changes the rules and has Annie placed next to Negan to be executed.

That moment when they all lined up in front of Negan & Annie to save them? Wow.

DARYL WITH THE SAVE ON KELLY!!!!!

And that's what happens when anyone fucks with Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller)… bullet to the head, no conversations. And it looks like Rosita's ready to force an answer out of someone about where the rest of the kids are…

Oh, damn. Rosita definitely did. I thought The Warden was dead. Bet he wishes he was…

"Time to fuck shit up": Mercer's line to Eugene after saving him from execution might be the best ending line to an episode in a long time. And that means we only have two episodes left, which means we'll see you back here next week as we look at the penultimate episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, "Family" (directed by Sharat Raju and written by Magali Lozano & Erik Mountain & Kevin Deiboldt).

