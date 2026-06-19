Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Gimple on Rick/Daryl Reunion Chances, TWD's Future

The Walking Dead CCO Scott M. Gimple discussed the chances of Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, Maggie, Negan, and the others reuniting.

Article Summary The Walking Dead boss Scott M. Gimple says a Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, Maggie, and Negan reunion is still the hope.

Gimple admits The Walking Dead reunion plans face 2026 production hurdles, but says the franchise could still get there.

With Dead City Season 3 coming and Daryl Dixon ending, The Walking Dead fans are asking what the franchise does next.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 will shift Maggie and Negan's dynamic, with Morgan and Cohan teasing major change.

We've got Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returning for its third season next month, and Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon looking to wrap up its run later this year. With no rumblings of a second season of Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, that means 2027 could turn out to be slim pickings for fans of the TWD Universe. Could the three spinoffs be leading to a big reunion event series? Could we be looking at a new The Walking Dead series in the future?

TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple addressed that topic during Brandon Davis's recent wide-ranging interview with Gimple (which you can check out above). "Absolutely, still a hope. I mean, it's very challenging for a variety of reasons, which have everything to do again with 2026 production. But things change very quickly, and I've drawn up all sorts of garden-of-forking-paths kind of plans," Gimple shared. "I would hope… it might be a minute. It might be tomorrow. I might be off at the retirement home. But I think… I think we'll eventually get there, and I think there's enough stuff to handle, source material, emotional, plot-wise, everything, that we could do something brilliant."

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan & Cohan Offer Season 3 Insights

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this weekend's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from today's festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic, why it was time for their relationship to evolve, the alternate reality episode,

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

Yes, Season 3 Will Have Recurring Walker Characters: Hoffman is looking to "do things you haven't seen before," and that includes a look at the walker side of things. "This season, we are exploring the humanity of the Walkers. We have recurring Walker characters that have names and personalities, to some extent. We also want people to think: 'This is still 'The Walking Dead,' but it's also brand new,'" Hoffman added.

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