Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Spotlights IMAX

IMAX is getting the spotlight in a new behind-the-scenes featurette, as Supergirl is the latest big blockbuster to utilize the format.

Article Summary A new Supergirl behind-the-scenes featurette highlights how IMAX is being used to amplify the film’s biggest moments.

Supergirl joins the growing list of blockbusters leaning on IMAX as premium formats remain a major theatrical draw.

The featurette underscores why filmmakers still champion IMAX, using scale and immersion to make spectacle feel even larger.

Supergirl opens in theaters and IMAX on June 26, 2026, with international rollout beginning June 24 from Warner Bros.

These days, it's practically standard for big blockbuster movies to film in IMAX, and it's more surprising when you see something that doesn't have some sort of run in premium formats. Time on IMAX screens has become increasingly precious since the pandemic, when experiences that could only happen in movie theaters, like IMAX or ScreenX, became the driving force behind people's continued support for theaters, even as so many movies made the jump to PVOD mere weeks after release. As standard as it might seem, it's still good to see filmmakers so excited about the format to this day, and how people continue to try and do new and interesting things with it. Supergirl is another big blockbuster getting the IMAX treatment, and we got a new behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting the format and talking about how it elevates big moments into something even bigger.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs, and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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