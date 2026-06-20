Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Don't Panic Poncho. agent, MacMillan, Thiago De Moraes

Thiago de Moraes Sells World Rights to Don't Panic Poncho to Macmillan

Thiago de Moraes sells world rights to the Don't Panic Poncho comic book series to Macmillan Children's Books for 2027 publication

Don't Panic Poncho is a new full-colour comic book series by Thiago de Moraes, that stars an "adorable pug, Poncho, and his friends, Maurice, Bouncy Boi and Turnip. In the first hilarious comic book caper, Poncho sets off camping with his friends. But what are all these noises, and is that a bug, or a bear? Whatever happens, Poncho is going to panic. Can he calm down long enough to have fun with his friends?" Thiago de Moraes has sold world publishing rights to Cate Augustin, editorial director at Macmillan Children's Books and the deal was negotiated by Thiago de Moraes' agent, Paul Moreton at Bell Lomax Moreton. The first, full-colour comic will be published in spring 2027, with new titles out at six-month intervals.

Thiago de Moraes is a Brazilian-born British author, illustrator, and comics creator best known for his children's books blending mythology, history, humour, and adventure. He started illustrating professionally at age 16 for a Brazilian newspaper and later worked in advertising. He moved to London with his wife, and frequent collaborator, Ana de Moraes, where they live with their children. Notable Works include Myth Atlas and sequels like History Atlas, a popular non-fiction series with maps and stories from global mythologies; Old Gods New Tricks and related books; and writing and drawing The Dunnos, Food Fighters, and more for the Phoenix weekly comic series.

Eishar Brar, publisher, fiction and non-fiction, Macmillan Children's Books, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Thiago to our commercial and audience-facing graphic novel list at Macmillan Children's Books. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy, as we continue to expand our reach in the high-energy comic book market and build on the market-leading success we've achieved with global hits like InvestiGators and Tiny Hercules. We can't wait to introduce this adorable (and relatably worried) pug and his friends to young readers!" De Moraes said, "I am so excited to share Poncho's adventures with everyone. It's a joy to work with everyone at Macmillan to tell these stories full of friendship, silly capers and biscuits (lots of biscuits). I hope readers have as much fun reading the comics as I have had writing and drawing them."

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