Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Cookie Dough, Ghirardelli, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli Launches New Refrigerated Cookie Dough

Ghirardelli has a new food item out for cookie lovers as they have made their own line of refrigerated cookie dough with their chocolate

Article Summary Ghirardelli launches refrigerated cookie dough in two flavors: Classic Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Chip Brownie.

Made with Ghirardelli signature chocolate, the dough can be baked into cookies or enjoyed straight from the tub.

Pre-portioned rounds bake in minutes in the oven or air fryer, delivering warm cookies without prep or mixing.

Ghirardelli cookie dough is priced at $5 and available now at Walmart and Giant Eagle, with more stores coming.

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company has a new item out that cookie fans will enjoy: their own Refrigerated Cookie Dough. The late-night snack you never knew you wanted until they created it, the company has made two different types: Classic Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Chip Brownie. Both can be eaten as is if you're into the raw cookie dough experience, or baked into real cookies, which feature the company's signature chocolate in the chips and brownie flavoring. We have more info from the company below about it from their official statement, as they're currently selling for $5 a piece at Walmart and Giant Eagle, with more retail and grocery store rollouts happening this Summer.

Ghirardelli Offers Up Two New Cookie Dough Options

Crafted with smooth, melt-in-your-mouth Ghirardelli chocolate in every bite, Ghirardelli's two new cookie dough flavors deliver an irresistibly indulgent experience. Packaged in easy-to-place-and-bake rounds, the dough transforms into warm, irresistible treats in minutes. Whether baked in the oven or air fryer, the dough delivers homemade-style cookies in no time – no measuring or whisking needed.

Ghirardelli Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Inspired by Ghirardelli's beloved premium baking chips, the dough bakes into cookies with golden crispy edges and soft chewy centers.

Inspired by Ghirardelli's beloved premium baking chips, the dough bakes into cookies with golden crispy edges and soft chewy centers. Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip Brownie Cookie Dough: Rich and decadent like the fan-favorite Ghirardelli® Double Chocolate Chip Premium Brownie Mix that inspired it, the fudgy, chocolatey cookie delivers the soft, indulgent texture of a brownie.

"We wanted to create a cookie dough that captured everything people love about homemade cookies fresh from the oven – the rich aroma, a warm gooey center, and melty chocolate chips – but with the ready-made convenience straight from the refrigerator," said David Dulyx, Vice President of Licensing and Professional Products Division for Ghirardelli. "Whether it's for a late-night cookie craving or a 'just because' dessert moment, our cookie dough has the signature chocolate flavor people know and love from Ghirardelli in every bite."

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