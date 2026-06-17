Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia Will Be Told on June 19th

Debuting on June 19th on the Mattel Adventures YouTube channel, check out the voice cast for Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia.

Article Summary Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia premieres June 19 on Mattel Adventures YouTube with 20 weekly episodes.

The new 2D Masters of the Universe series delivers fast-paced mini-adventures for a new generation of Eternia fans.

He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and Evil-Lyn lead the Masters of the Universe voice cast in the upcoming animated reboot.

Mattel Studios and Snipple Animation are behind Tales from Eternia, part of a wider Masters of the Universe push.

Over the past few weeks, we've been passing along sneak peeks at Mattel Studios' Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, a new 2D animated series set to launch this month on the Mattel Adventures YouTube channel. Produced by Mattel Studios in partnership with animation studio Snipple Animation, the series introduces a new generation of young fans to the iconic world of Masters of the Universe through fast-paced, action-packed mini-adventures. "Tales from Eternia" is set to deliver high-stakes clashes between He-Man, Skeletor, and Eternia's iconic heroes and villains, bringing the timeless conflict between good and evil to life for today's audiences. Well, guess what? The animated adventure will kick off on June 19th with the first of 20 four-minute episodes, followed by weekly releases through November 20th (with episodes launching globally in multiple languages, including French-language versions releasing beginning July 31st). The voice cast for the series includes Aidan Reimer as He-Man, Jonah Hundert as Skeletor, Olivia Sgambelluri as Teela, and Tiffany Smith as Evil-Lyn. Now, here's a look at the key art that was released for the animated series:

In the toy industry publication The Toy Book, "Licensing & Entertainment" was the theme, with the current MOTU feature film and its global marketing getting a spotlight. During the conversation with Mattel's Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing, it was noted that, "Mattel is investing in content designed to keep kids' attention. New Masters of the Universe animation debuts on YouTube this summer, part of a multiyear MOTU roadmap." That brings us to writer/director Matthew Brown, who took to Instagram to offer a little more insight on the project. "At last I can can speak about what I've been working on for the last 6 months: a new animated re-boot of The Masters of the Universe for Mattel. Launches June 10th exclusively on YouTube," Brown wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included the "Masters of the Universe" logo. Over on Brown's LinkedIn, there is a listing for "Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia (Mattel)," with Brown listing it as a 20-episode "re-boot of the classic 80's animated show for Mattel."

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia is executive produced and showrun by Mike Roberts (Hot Wheels Let's Race, Final Space, TripTank, BoJack Horseman).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!