Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: EverQuest Legends

EverQuest Legends Confirmed For Launch On July 28

EverQuest Legends has officially gone up for pre-order, as the retro EverQuest experience will be released on July 28.

Article Summary EverQuest Legends launches July 28, with pre-orders live now for the retro MMO return to classic Norrath.

Pre-order EverQuest Legends to join the July 1-21 beta, reserve your character name, and claim “The Legend” title.

EverQuest Legends blends classic EverQuest visuals and zones with modern UI, quality-of-life upgrades, and solo play.

Players can mix up to three classes, explore Antonica, Faydwer, and Odus, and tackle group or raid content.

Daybreak Game Company and Game Jawn confirmed this week that EverQuest Legends is officially up for pre-order, with a launch date set for July 28. In case you haven't checked this one out yet, this is one of the classic retro remake titles that have become popular with MMORPG titles, as they take you back to the beginning of the franchise for those who want to play the game as it was originally made. Those who choose to pre-order will gain access to an exclusive Pre-Order Beta, set to run from July 1-21, along with the ability to reserve their character name, as well as the exclusive optional title of "The Legend" in-game. You can check out more of how it will look in the trailer above.

Go Back To a Bygone Era With EverQuest Legends

EverQuest Legends has been designed from the ground up to appeal to players who enjoy playing their games solo and/or casually. While groups (up to 4 players) and raids (up to 8 players) are available, the entire game can be played, enjoyed, and experienced solo if that's your playstyle. In keeping with this approach to the game, EverQuest Legends provides players with the ability to create immensely powerful characters by, among other things, selecting up to three active different classes per character (for example, you can make a rogue/paladin/wizard) and utilizing new ways to upgrade weapons and armor.

As you level up and improve your gear in EverQuest Legends, you will eventually gain the ability to take on the most difficult game content, whether alone or with a small group of friends.Whether you're an existing EverQuest player, a former player, or a new player that has never experienced the world of Norrath, EverQuest Legends offers the opportunity to enjoy everything classic EverQuest has to offer, plus a lot more! At launch, EverQuest Legends will feature the continents of Antonica, Faydwer, and Odus (pre-Kunark), and all of the EverQuest playable races (including Iksar, Frogloks, and Kerran), all featured in the original EverQuest art style, including the classic graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music … plus more than a few new surprises!

Experience Classic EverQuest – EverQuest Legends features all of the magic and nostalgia of classic EverQuest, including the original art style, graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music. Enjoy the game as it hasn't been seen, heard, or experienced in over 20 years.

– EverQuest Legends features all of the magic and nostalgia of classic EverQuest, including the original art style, graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music. Enjoy the game as it hasn't been seen, heard, or experienced in over 20 years. Modern Game Features – EverQuest Legends features tons of modern game features, including a streamlined user interface, upgraded spell and ability management, and countless other quality of life enhancements.

– EverQuest Legends features tons of modern game features, including a streamlined user interface, upgraded spell and ability management, and countless other quality of life enhancements. Forge Your Legend – EverQuest Legends allows players to create unique characters by selecting up to three classes at a time, with all of the benefits, stats, spells, and abilities that come with each class. You can also upgrade your gear (up to +10) and swap and combine different focus, click, and proc effects on your gear. With 15 available races and 560 possible class combinations, the possibilities for forging the ultimate character are virtually endless.

– EverQuest Legends allows players to create unique characters by selecting up to three classes at a time, with all of the benefits, stats, spells, and abilities that come with each class. You can also upgrade your gear (up to +10) and swap and combine different focus, click, and proc effects on your gear. With 15 available races and 560 possible class combinations, the possibilities for forging the ultimate character are virtually endless. Adventure… Your Way – With the additional power provided to player characters and the many benefits of a modernized gaming experience, EverQuest Legends makes it possible for players to progress through the game at their own pace and to forge their own adventures, whether alone or with others. While small groups (up to 4 players) and raids (up to 8 players) are possible, even a solo player can build a character strong enough to take on the toughest challenges and acquire the most epic gear in the game.

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