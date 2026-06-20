Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, newlitg
Marvel Pulls Spider-Man John Romita Cover- Daily LITG, 20th June 2026
Marvel Comics pulls that Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita and Paolo Rivera cover in The Daily LITG for the 20th of June 2026
Article Summary
- Marvel pulls the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita and Paolo Rivera cover, leading Bleeding Cool’s top stories.
- Daily LITG rounds up the biggest comics news, including Marvel, DC, Image, Dark Horse and Dynamite solicitations.
- Spider-Man headlines echo through past LITG charts, from Amazing Spider-Man exits to Spider-Man ’94 and ASM #1000.
- The roundup also tracks key industry stories, market share charts, creator news, and comic book birthdays for June 20.
Marvel pulling the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this weekend, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Marvel Pulls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Marvel Pulls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover
- Marvel Comics September 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Joss Whedon's Firefly Returns, New Series By Mark Russell & Lorenzo Re
- Image Comics September 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations
- John Byrne "Opposite of Alan Moore": No MCU Fan But Likes Getting Paid
- Elvira's Real Life Story About Coming Out, Now As A Graphic Novel
- The Top 400 Bestselling Comics Last Week And Publisher Marketshare
- DC Comics Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Dark Horse Comics Official October 2026 Full Solicits & Solicitations
- Marvel Comics Hasn't Paid Jonathan Glapion, Down To Disney Layoffs?
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Diamond UK And Image Comics Sign A Three-Year Deal Until 2029
- Andy Weir, Writer Of The Martian & Project Hail Mary Returns To Comics
- Marvel Comics Hasn't Paid Jonathan Glapion, Down To Disney Layoffs?
- 2000 AD #2500 In Rebellion's Official Full September 2026 Solicits
- Will Curt Pires' Super Mondo Mega Mutts #1 Smash His Fireborn #1?
- Dynamite Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- DC's Official Full September 2026 Solicits- Daily LITG, 19th June 2026
LITG one year ago, Jensen Ackles' daughter and The Rookie
- Countdown Star Jensen Ackles on His Daughter Expecting "The Rookie"
- Doctor Who Can Easily Be Fixed (But You're Not Going to Like It)
- SCOOP: DC Comics Will Now Be Distributed In The USA By Universal
- Marvel Comics Full September 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
- Marvel Resolves Spider-Man: Animated's Cliffhanger With Spider-Man '94
- 50 Marvel Comics Solicits For September 2025, Frankensteined…
- X-Men, Blade, And Fantastic Four Sequel Updates
- Lanterns: Pierre Shares Look at Post-Surgery Recovery Ahead of Filming
- Batman #1 Still On The 3rd Of September, Oversized With Blind Bags
- J. Michael Straczynski "Torn" Over Writing Amazing Spider-Man Again
- Diamond Previews Catalog Goes Digital Only – It's The End Of An Era
- DC Comics Reprints Adventure Comics #210 Facsimile, Blames Misprint
- Conan Event Starts in Full Titan Comics September 2025 Solicits
- David Steinberger & Chip Mosher Create Comixology Killer, Neon Ichiban
- Dynamite Entertainment Moves To Lunar Distribution From This Week
- The Comics Marvel Wants You To Hand Out At Halloween Instead Of Candy
- Jensen Ackles' Daughter & The Rookie in The Daily LITG, 19th June 2025
LITG two years ago, Homelander
- The Boys: Homelander Fans Finally Get The Point & They're Not Happy
- Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)
- Zeb Wells & John Romita To Quit Amazing Spider-Man After Final Arc
- Mary Jane Watson The Secrets & Lies of Ultimate Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- Yes, America, Catwoman Will Be Getting A 69 From DC Comics
- Build Up a Batman Batmobile Collection with Hot Wheels for SDCC
- Green Lantern Dark in October From DC, Batman Nightfire In November
- Merc with a Metal Suit: Deadpool Becomes Iron Man with Hot Toys
- Ms Marvel's Place In The Marvel Universe – Dead Or Alive? (Spoilers)
- NYX #1 Sees Ms Marvel Ask "Who Is The Krakoan?"
- Blade's Reputation Gets A Ding In Today's Blood Hunt (Spoilers)
- The Lies Of The Assembly in Spider-Woman #8 – A New Thunderbolts?
- The Multiverse of Uncle Scrooge Comes to Marvel Today (Spoilers)
- ABLAZE Celebrating Their 5th Anniversary, Previews September Titles
- Yes, Yes, Kieron Gillen, I Am Doing Your Kickstarter Thing Now
- Tommy Lee Edwards Draws Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy Finale
- Firefly: Malcolm Reynolds Year One For September 2024
LITG three years ago, Jack Kirby is back
Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.
- Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
- One Piece Cast Reacts to Seeing Teaser; Official Images Released
- Kang Spoils Upcoming Avenger Threats to the Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- Emma Frost And Tony Stark To Marry, They Deserve Each Other
- The Flash Stumbles, Elemental No Better At Weekend Box Office
- The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Who Knows The Truth About Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity? (Spoilers)
- Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan Back to Life for Emma Frost & Iron Man Wedding
- The Walking Dead Spinoff Teaser Finds Norman Reedus' Daryl Set Adrift
- James Gunn Sees Bigger Problem Than Just Too Much Superhero Stuff
- The Horror of Reed Crandall's Doll Man #42 Cover, at Auction
- Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan Back to Life for Emma Frost & Iron Man Wedding
- Ghost Rider by Dick Ayers Shoots A Dragon in Ghost Rider 7, at Auction
- Dave 'Watchmen' Gibbons Was Originally Asked To Draw Jupiter's Legacy
- Comic Store In Your Future – Is This Business Or Craziness?
- Ryan Stegman Goes Variant for Image Comics & KLC's Kill Your Darlings
- Something Is Killing The Children #1 Pen & Ink Sells For $150
- Prepare For Major Comics Delays as UPS Vote to Authorise Strikes
- Disneyland Paris To Turn Kids Into Professional Marvel Comics Artists
- The Kirby Family in The Daily LITG, the 19th of June, 2023
LITG four years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully
- The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
- The Boys Is Satire & Homelander's Evil: Reddit Revelations? BCTVDD
- Gerard Way & Grant Morrison's Batman Punk Song & Arkham Asylum 2
- Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Gets Jacked for "Work", Posts Results
- DC Comics First Look At Ben Affleck Batman From The Flash Movie
- Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
- Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory
- McFarlane Reveals Target Exclusive Line Art Variant Batman Figure
- The Chosen One: Tragedy Strikes American Jesus Netflix Series Adapt
- Scott Reed Swipes the 80s for 'Saga Of A Doomed Universe' #1 From CEX
- Blue Beetle vs Dinosaurs and the Threat from Saturn, Up for Auction
- New A.X.E.: Judgment Day Teaser Features Clenched Uranos
- "The Outlaw Batman" On Trial in Detective Comics, Up for Auction
- Green Eggs And Thank FOC It's The 18th of June, 2022
- Jon Kent Superman, Jace Fox Batman, Yara Flor Wonder Girl Hershey Bars
- Tee Franklin Revives Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider, For Marvel
- Grant Morrisoning The TARDIS in the Daily LITG, 18th of June 2022
LITG five years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series
- Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
- Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
- Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
- Shadow Ho-Oh Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: June 2021
- Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
- Brand New Day for Spider-Man as Nick Spencer Swings Off Into Sunset
- DC Comics Launches I Am Batman #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel
- Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time
- Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look
- PrintWatch: White #1 Gets 40,000 Orders and Second Printing
- The Debut of Kismet, the First Muslim Superhero, Up for Auction
- Amazing Spider-Man #667 Gabrielle Dell'Otto Variant Sells For $33,600
- Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
- Surplus Bomber Economics of Donald Duck in Volcano Valley, at Auction
- Comics on Vinyl, Godzilla Poster, on Auction at Heritage
- Marieke Nijkamp & Sylvia Bi Sell Graphic Novel Series, Ink Girls
- New Graphic Novel Unicons by Smallville's Daniel Sulzberg & Neil Sadhu
- YA Graphic Novel Debut Maelstrom by Lora Merriman Sells For 6 Figures
- Complete Jae Lee Hellshock #1 and #2 Original Artwork At Auction
- Enlightened, a Graphic Novel Biography by Sachi Ediriweera For 2023
- Nick Spencer Swaps Spider-Man For Substack, Daily LITG 19th June 2021
LITG six years ago, Warren Ellis
Bleeding Cool published an article on then-recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things do take a lot of time.
- Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
- Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
- Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
- It's Not Just Warren Ellis Either – The Daily LITG, June 19th 2020
- DC Comics Removes Warren Ellis Dinosaur Batman Story From Death Metal
- Full Marvel Comics September 2020 Solicitations – So Far
- The Good Place: Jacinto, Harper Comment on Megan Amram Tweets
- DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
- An Even Fuller Marvel Comics Solicitations for September 2020
- The Walmart Report: New 4 Packs, DC Supply, Diamond Demand
LITG seven years ago, Iron Man crosses over
A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?
- Today, Iron Man Crosses Over With The DC Comics Universe – Twice
- A Very Big Change for Bruce Wayne in Today's Batman #73 (Spoilers)
- And Now Another Major Change for Luthor in Today's Justice League #26 (Spoilers)
- A Very Big Change in Today's Aquaman #49 (Spoilers)
- 13 Things We Learned From Frank Miller's Clark Kent in Superman Year One #1 (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Marc Andreyko, writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77.
- Tyler Kirkham, artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2
- Jamie Boardman, former Marketing Director at Titan Comics
- John E. Workman Jr, comic book letterer.
- Mike Marano, writer on Holmes Inc.
- Guy Dorian Sr, artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents.
- Justin F. Gabrie, former Marvel editor
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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