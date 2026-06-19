Posted in: Collectibles, Movies | Tagged: disney, toy story 5

Toy Story 5 Theater Round-Up: Popcorn Buckets, ICEEs, and More!

Toy Story 5 is bringing back the Theater Collectible War as new Popcorn Buckets, ICEEs, and even Exclusives are on the way

Article Summary Toy Story 5 hits theaters with a wave of collectible popcorn buckets, ICEEs, cups, pins, toppers, and exclusives.

AMC offers a Buzz Lightyear popcorn bucket, Sheriff Swirl ICEE, Pixar blind-ball combo, and Lorcana promo card.

Cinemark joins the Toy Story 5 fun with a Woody hat popcorn bucket, themed tumblers, tins, cups, and 3D charms.

Regal stands out with a light-up Buzz Lightyear bucket, themed ICEEs, combo packs, and select location friendship bracelets.

The next summer blockbuster is finally here, as Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters this weekend. As many moviegoers might expect, the film is also bringing a wave of collectibles and promotions that fans can pick up at the theater. We've rounded up some of the biggest releases from AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, each offering themed popcorn buckets, drinks, and exclusives that Toy Story fans won't want to miss.

Kicking things off is AMC, where fans can receive a special-edition Disney Lorcana Buzz Lightyear collectible card when they attend showings of the film. There's also a Pixar blind-ball combo featuring a small popcorn and drink, a mystery pin, and one of four surprise toppers! AMC is also offering a Buzz Lightyear–themed popcorn bucket featuring the iconic Space Ranger packaging, which many Buzz Lightyear fans will surely want. On the snack side, fans can try a special Toy Story Sheriff Swirl ICEE, blending blue raspberry and dragon fruit flavors, as they witness this new adventure on the big screen.

Cinemark is also continuing the trend with a variety of themed releases, including special popcorn tins, companion cups, and a themed tumbler. Their main popcorn bucket release is a Woody-inspired popcorn bucket, capturing the iconic hat of the infamous sheriff. Fans seeing the film in RealD 3D at Cinemark theaters will also be able to receive one of four collectible character charms! To round things out, Cinemark is offering themed packaging for its in-house mini pizzas, which is nothing crazy, just a fun touch to enhance your experience.

Last but not least, Regal Cinemas is releasing one of the standout Toy Story 5 popcorn buckets: a Buzz Lightyear collectible container with a drink-backpack attachment. This elaborate design includes light-up features, a domed lid, and retractable wings, making it a true centerpiece item for any collection or movie-going experience. Regal is also offering collectible combo and snack packs with its own character cups and drink toppers, along with three themed ICEE flavors: Beyond Infinity Freeze, Orange Alert, and Cherry Roundup. To top it off, select Regal locations will even offer an exclusive friendship bracelet for early attendees. Be sure to check your local theaters to see what promos are being offered, and enjoy the movie!

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