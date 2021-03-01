The Walking Dead S10E18 Preview: Has Daryl & Carol's Luck Run Out?

AMC's The Walking Dead didn't waste any time making news when the series returned Sunday night for the first of six "extra" episodes bridging Seasons 10 and 11 as well as filling in gaps during the post-Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) time jump. In front of the camera, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) returned- bringing a whole lot of feels, some new faces, little Hershel, and a very deadly backstory with her. We'll avoid going "spoiler" here… but any group calling itself the "Reapers" is probably not the one to buy Girl Scout cookies from (our review here). Behind the scenes, the network dropped a surprising teaser that teased the Commonwealth-welcoming storyline "New World Order" for the 11th and final season- and that the final season is set to premiere this summer (?!?). And then there's this Sunday's episode, with "Find Me" looking to offer viewers some personal insight into Daryl's (Norman Reedus) time searching for Rick. You also might know this episode as the one that introduces Lynn Collins' Leah into Daryl's backstory in what appears to be a very intimate way- as well as the one that's been having way-too-diehard fans of Carol (Melissa McBride) losing their collective **** since rumors about the episode first surfaced online.

Here's a look at the promo and episode overview for "Find Me" (which we're actually going to wait to watch before passing judgment)- followed by a sneak preview that may hit at the very heart of the divide that's growing between Daryl and Carol:

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 18 "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Directed by David Boyd and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Here's Your Look at The Walking Dead Season 10C

Some of the new faces joining the cast of The Walking Dead include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays, Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Lucille, and Lynn Collins (True Blood) as Leah, as well as C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders, The Hitcher) reprising his role as a Season 9 Hilltop resident for the 11th season. The six new episodes debut Sunday, February 28, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT- followed by a new episode of Talking Dead each week.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

EPISODE 1019 – "One More": Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes.

EPISODE 1020 – "Splinter": Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse.

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.