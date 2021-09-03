The Walking Dead S11 "Hunted" Promo; TWD: World Beyond Motion Key Art

So we got two big things going on this week in TWDU, first with The Walking Dead and then with The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Kicking things off with the flagship series' final season, we had a look at the really bad situation that Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the rest of our survivors have found themselves in heading into "Hunted". The broken & battered group has run head-first into the buzzsaw that is the Reapers, and it's already not going well (check out our review here). But as we're about to see from the following official promo, the spotlight also shines on Alexandria as Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Kelly (Angel Theory) attempt to catch horses for Alexandria; Meanwhile, we see how Judith (Cailey Fleming), RJ (Antony Azor), Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) deal with their parents being gone

Now here's a look at the promo for this weekend's episode "Hunted," followed by a brief overview as well as a sneak preview that unfortunately finds Maggie living up to the episode's title:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 "Hunted": Maggie's mission team gets separated and hunted by the Reapers; Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly attempt to catch horses for Alexandria; Judith, RJ, Hershel and Gracie cope with their parents going away. Directed by Frederick E.O. Toye & written by Vivian Tse.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Maggie VS the Reapers' Sneak Peek Ep. 1103 | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-k-uzceDy4w)

Here's a look back at the official trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond that was released on Thursday, with the series premiering the first of its final ten episodes on October 3 (one week earlier on AMC+, beginning September 26)- where our survivors look ready to take the fight to CRM and where the mystery surrounding Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) disappearance goes in a whole new direction with the addition of The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis) to the cast as a very believing (and what appears to be ranking) CRM member. Following that, we have a season overview followed by a new key art motion poster that was released:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Created by Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority.