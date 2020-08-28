The Walking Dead Season 1: Beginnings Marathon Trailer, Schedule Set

With the future of the Walking Dead universe now only a little more than a month away, AMC is taking viewers back to where it all began starting this Sunday, August 30th, with "Season 1: Beginnings." The one-night marathon of the series's six-episode first season will be a great opportunity to look back on how it all began (and a great way to introduce new viewers to the series. Even better, in-between the episodes viewers will get a chance to hear from some famous faces sing the virtues of the long-running series- from Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and U-God from the Wu-Tang Clan to comedian Doug Benson, actress/TWD "expert fan" Yvette Nicole Brown and actress/comedian Aisha Tyler.

In addition, AMC will reair the first ten episodes of season 10 as part of an encore marathon beginning at 11:57 am ET on September 6th (with the remaining season 10 episodes airing twice a night on Sundays starting with "Morning Star" on September 13th at 9:00 pm ET). Here's a look at the trailer and schedule for this Sunday's marathon, followed by a look at Skybound's breakdown of all the "essentials" you need to know about or should've picked up on during the first season:

Season 1 Episode 1: "Days Gone Bye" (6:00 pm ET): Rick searches for his family after emerging from a coma; Morgan and Duane help teach Rick the new rules for survival.

Season 1 Episode 2: "Guts" (7:36 pm ET): Rick unknowingly causes a group of survivors to be trapped by walkers; Rick must confront an enemy.

Season 1 Episode 3: "Tell It to the Frogs" (8:39 pm ET): Rick goes back to Atlanta to save a man's life; Lori and Shane deal with a surprise.

Season 1 Episode 4: "Vatos" (9:42 pm ET): Another group of survivors jeopardizes Rick's mission to Atlanta; Jim becomes unhinged at camp.

Season 1 Episode 5: "Wildfire" (10:45 pm ET): Rick leads the group to the CDC hoping to cure an infected Jim, who must make a terrible life-and-death decision.

Season 1 Episode 6: "TS-19" (11:48 pm ET): Rick and the group are allowed into the CDC by a strange doctor; all is not what it seems in their newfound haven.

Because we won't be satisfied until every single person on the planet knows when the Walking Dead universe returns, here's how things are looking for October 2020: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.