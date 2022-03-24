The Walking Dead Season 11 E14 Promo: Remaking The World Gets Bloody

With only three days to go until the next episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, "The Rotten Core" finds things looking far from promising for the newly-reunited Aaron (Ross Marquand), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) & now-returned Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Turns out making first contact was nothing more than a ruse by Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) to eliminate a "troublesome" community (while it appears someone is playing all of the communities against one another). So now our heroes need to find a way to put an end to Toby's (Jason Butler Harner) scorched earth slaughter, and that got a lot more complicated now that Maggie's son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) is in the mix after stowing away. Meanwhile, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) end up helping out Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson) take care of a "thing." Here's a look back at some of the preview images for this weekend's episode "The Rotten Core," followed by a look at the official promo, episode overview, Season 11 Part 2 trailer, and overview for the long-running series' final midseason finale set for this April:

Everyone plays their part. There are only 3 episodes left until the mid-season finale.

Don't miss a new episode of #TWD this Sunday or stream it now with AMC+. pic.twitter.com/CLIFdOGsuS — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 14 "The Rotten Core": Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help Aaron and Gabriel on a rescue mission; in the chaos, Negan finds himself watching over Hershel; Sebastian coerces Daryl and Rosita into pulling a heist. Directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Jim Barnes & Erik Mountain.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.