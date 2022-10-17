The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 20 Preview: Carol vs. The Commonwealth

It's not like we were expecting Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) to forgive and forget, but even we were surprised (and somewhat impressed) by how quickly she shifted into "bloodthirsty dictator mode" by the time the credits rolled on the most recent episode of AMC's The Walking Dead. She's going to have Eugene (Josh McDermitt) executed for Sebastian's (Teo Rapp-Olsson) death to send a message to the Commonwealth. But our heroes have bigger problems since it looks like Milton's initiated a black ops "black hood" operation that involves scooping all of them up and taking the… somewhere. That brings us to this weekend's episode, S11E20 "What's Been Lost." From what we can see from the images below, it looks like Milton's going to have Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) prosecute Eugene on behalf of the Commonwealth. At least, Yumiko will if she wants to protect her brother, Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale). Meanwhile, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Carol (Melissa McBride) compare notes about what's going on… on both sides of the Commonwealth's walls. But it won't be long before Carol finds herself back in the position of being able to do what she does best. And with Daryl (Norman Reedus) also still loose, there's no way of knowing just how much the Commonwealth is going to pay… now, here's a look at a combination of preview images and behind-the-scenes looks from Sunday's episode.

The Walking Dead: A Look Back & A Look Ahead

For an impactful look back at the road that's been traveled for nearly 11 seasons, as well as a reminder of what our heroes are still fighting for, here's a look back at "The Journey… So Far":

And here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer & overview (with S11E20 "What's Been Lost" currently streaming on AMC+ and airing on AMC this Sunday night):

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge.

Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either. What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well.

As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…