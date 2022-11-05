The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 22 "Faith" Preview: Yumiko Has A Plan

With this weekend bringing the first of the long-running series' final three episodes, don't expect a lot of quiet moments when AMC's The Walking Dead S11E22 "Faith" hits our screens. And just to prove that point, the network released a new preview focusing on Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who's fighting for his life with Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) by his side. But this is the Commonwealth we're talking about, so it's not like it's exactly going to be a fair fight. On top of that, Pamela (Laila Robins) makes a very convincing "grieving mother"… one that sends innocent people to their deaths, of course. And as you're about to see from the following preview, even the judge is in the Commonwealth's pocket. But Yumiko has her own plan… one that involves winning over the people of the Commonwealth.

Now here's a look at a sneak preview of this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead S11E22 "Faith" (followed by a look back at the previews released earlier this week):

What We Know About AMC's The Walking Dead S11E22 "Faith"

Directed by Rose Troche and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews & Magali Lozano, AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 "Faith" finds Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) planning a labor revolt while Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) defends Eugene (Josh McDermitt) in court against a death sentence at the hands of Pamela's (Laila Robins) Commonwealth. But as you're about to see from the extensive amount of preview images released, there's a whole lot more going on than that… and it's looking like everyone's involved.

But first, in the flashback opening to this week's episode, Judith (Cailey Fleming) asks a question that fans continue to debate even as the subject we're discussing has been on an impressive redemption run. Of course, we're talking about Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, who was spared by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) so that Negan could live to see a better society grow around him (against the wishes of Lauren Cohan's Maggie). Basically, so that Rick could prove Negan was wrong. And yet, what's fascinating about this debate is that Negan's gone beyond even what Rick envisioned via his "mercy." Not only is Negan no longer a locked-away spectator to life, but he's also been a key ally to our heroes time and again. But did he deserve a second chance?