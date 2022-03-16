The Walking Dead Season 11: Norman Reedus Suffers Concussion On Set

As production on the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead continues on, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that series star Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) suffered a head injury on the set of the long-running series on March 11th. "Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern," the actor's spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen said to DH earlier today. While it still remains unclear at this time if the injury happened during filming, the final wrap on the series is expected to be pushed back "a few days." Reedus was expected to attend the Fandemic Dead Atlanta show scheduled for this weekend when the convention company posted that "Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an injury."

"We are sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus. Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation. However, we all want him to do what is best for his health. Let's send him all of our well-wishes and hope for a speedy recovery," the convention company wrote in their Instagram post first revealing Reedus's injury (which you can check out in full below):

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 "Warlords": Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help a stranger from another community called Riverbend; they run into Aaron, who tells them about a mission he embarked on with Gabriel as emissaries for the Commonwealth. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Jim Barnes & Erik Mountain.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 "Warlords": Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help a stranger from another community called Riverbend; they run into Aaron, who tells them about a mission he embarked on with Gabriel as emissaries for the Commonwealth. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Jim Barnes & Erik Mountain.