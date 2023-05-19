The Walking Dead: Summit Wraps; Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus Reunion Looks like AMC's The Walking Dead: Summit has wrapped filming; Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus grab some reunion quality time together.

We have a double-shot update, and they're both pretty cool ways for TWD fans to end the week on. First up, the word is out that filming has wrapped on AMC's Danai Gurira (Michonne) & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead: Summit. But that's far from all because it looks like Lincoln and Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) found some time for a reunion during what appeared the final day or days of filming. The initial heads-up about the meet-up came courtesy of actor/comedian Frankie Quiñones, who had joined the cast of the spinoff series and shared an image of himself with Reedus and Lincoln. Not long after that, Reedus also shared a look at the two spending some quality time together.

Here's a look at Quiñones' Instagram post, posing with Reedus & Lincoln, along with Reedus' reunion post (with more details on The Walking Dead: Summit following):

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: