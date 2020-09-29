The Walking Dead Unearths Season 9 Portraits: Rick, Michonne & More

Considering everything that's gone on in The Walking Dead universe in the close to two years since Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes was whisked away to parts unknown in a CRM black helicopter, you have to chuckle a bit when you look at what everyone was saying about "What Comes After" leading into its airing. Because when they said things would be different between Rick's last episode and "Who Are You Now?" (beyond the time jump), a lot of folks didn't realize at the time just how much of an understatement that would be. But heading into the ninth season, things were still in that "good place"- and now fans are being taken on a nostalgia trip via some incredibly cool character portraits that were recently released that include new looks at Lincoln, Danai Gurira's Michonne, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, Norman Reedus' Daryl, Melissa McBride's Carol, Lauren Cohan's Maggie, Seth Gilliam's Father Gabriel, and even a walker or two.

Here's your look at the amazing lost-now-found character portraits taken by James Minchin III– including that profile shot of Rick tipping his hat, which is our favorite in a set of favorites:

And now…we present you with a thread honoring the lost character portraits from #TheWalkingDead Season 9! (via James Minchin III) pic.twitter.com/CvGD7okblK — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 28, 2020

Forever our queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/Ra54p15QSy — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 28, 2020

The OGs Daryl, Carol, and Maggie pic.twitter.com/fwKk5rmY0G — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 28, 2020

Finally, our boy Negan and this zombo. Enjoy, guys! pic.twitter.com/ATtqr0IWoy — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 28, 2020

In the following sneak preview for tenth season finale "A Certain Doom," Beta (Ryan Hurst) has unleashed the horde on our heroes but it looks like Luke (Dan Fogler) has a plan. Now, how many of you out there already know the plan's going to be dangerous and that not everyone's going to make it back alive, but it's the only plan? Raise your hands. Okay good, because Daryl (Norman Reedus) agrees with you.

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.