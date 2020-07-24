The Walking Dead universe did not roll into Comic-Con@Home looking to mess around. Fear the Walking Dead dropped a season 6 premiere date, a new teaser, and that Lennie James and Colman Domingo would be directing episodes of a much darker, more anthology-like season. Then, The Walking Dead announced the October premiere date for the tenth season finale. And though COVID-19 will keep the 11th season from happening this year, the team is preparing six additional episodes to air in early 2021 that will be part of an extended tenth season.

This brings us the third series in the franchise, the second spinoff, and the newest series. The Walking Dead: World Beyond made its SDCC debut with a panel included TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt. The first news we learned actually took place in the previous panel: the series will debut on Sunday, October 11, at 10 pm ET (following the tenth season "finale" of the original series). Viewers were also treated to a new, extended teaser that offers more depth to the upcoming series' main narrative.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.