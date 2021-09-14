The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Images: The Faces of War

By the time we were done picking over every second of the extended trailer for the second & final season of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond for the fourth time, one thing was pretty clear. While this may be the last season for Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Huck (Annet Mahendru), and Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), there are things in motion that look like they will have lasting ramifications all across the TWDU landscape. And that's even before we got to the part where Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis made her presence known. In that teaser, we also heard Iris declaring war on CRM; now in these new preview images, we get to see some of the faces of war, on both sides of the wall.

Here's a look at the newest teaser, season overview, and extended trailer for the second & final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, premiering October 3 on AMC (and streaming early on September 26 on AMC+):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Official Teaser: Different Rules (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcTbq0oPzOs)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

"I love the character of Jadis and I love this world so getting to inhabit her again in collaboration with the talented team at 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' in beautiful Richmond, Virginia was a joy. I hope audiences will catch up with the first season now so they can fully enjoy this epic final season in October," said McIntosh in a statement when the news of her casting was first released. "We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we're excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe," said TWDU's Scott M. Gimple. "In our story, years have passed — we'll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that's seen throughout all three series. We can't wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU."

Created by Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority.