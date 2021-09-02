The Walking Dead: World Beyond Trailer: Pollyanna McIntosh Joins S02

It was only a matter of time until all of the CRM dots got connected throughout the TWDU, and it appears that starts in a big way in October when Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis joins the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond for its second & final season. "I love the character of Jadis and I love this world so getting to inhabit her again in collaboration with the talented team at 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' in beautiful Richmond, Virginia was a joy. I hope audiences will catch up with the first season now so they can fully enjoy this epic final season in October," said McIntosh in a statement when the news was first released. Let the "Rick Grimes" talk begin… now! Because as you're about to see, Jadis appears to be buying into CRM lock, stock, and smoking barrel.

Here's a look at the official trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, premiering the first of its final ten episodes on October 3 (available one week early on AMC+, beginning September 26)- where our survivors look ready to take the fight to CRM:

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

"We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we're excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe," said TWDU's Scott M. Gimple. "In our story, years have passed — we'll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that's seen throughout all three series. We can't wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU."

Created by Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority.