The Walking Dead Wrap-Up: TWD, Fear, World Beyond, Brawlhalla & More

If you're a fan of AMC's The Walking Dead and the entire franchise universe that's been built around it over the past ten seasons, then you know there's a tom to keep track of. From the television series to the in-production film, from video games, virtual reality, and Twitch to the cast offering intel in interviews across the pop culture landscape. So before you get to our "reminder previews" for this Sunday's episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the fine folks at Skybound have put together a weekly rewind on what been going on. This week, it's a look back at that preview table read for the upcoming new The Walking Dead episode "Home Sweet Home"- including those tense lines between Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan. From there, we revisit Strand (Colman Domingo) being Strand over on Fear TWD; Rick, Michonne, and Daryl making their presence known over in fighting game Brawlhalla, TWD World Beyond star Aliyah Royale going Twitch, and more.

So to keep up on everything you need to know happening in and around the TWD universe, treat yourself to the following week-in-review clip below and you'll learn everything you need to know to hold your own in any weekend TWD conversation "rabbit holes" you might find yourself falling down.

Here's a Look at This Sunday in "The Walking Dead" Universe

Now here's your look at this Sunday's episode of Fear the Walking Dead, "Alaska"- with Al (Maggie Grace) apparently looking to Isabel (Sydney Lemmon, who last appeared in the fifth season episode "The End of Everything") and CRM for help. Does this mean it's time for a little heart-to-heart with one of our other heroes? Say, Dwight (Austin Amelio)?

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 3 "Alaska": Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission to follow one more lead. Directed by Colman Domingo and written by Mallory Westfall.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.

And let's not forget this Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "The Wrong End of a Telescope"- and an exclusive Bleeding Cool preview courtesy of the fine folks at AMC and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In the following clip, Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) are proving to be a pretty formidable tag-team when it comes to taking on empties. If only they didn't have to have so much "practice"…

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 4 "The Wrong End of a Telescope": The group seeks shelter from a storm inside an abandoned high school. While resupplying, they imagine what high school life was once like and encounter new threats both living and dead. Written by Sinead Daly and directed by Rachel Leiterman.

Here's a look back at the mini-trailer for this Sunday's episode, followed by a previously-released preview where Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) go looking for supplies but our survivors may have bitten off a bit more than they expected because suddenly? It doesn't look like they're alone anymore…

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.