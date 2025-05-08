Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: The Wanted Man

The Wanted Man: Hugh Laurie Set to Star in New Apple TV+ Thriller

The Wanted Man is a new Apple TV+ thriller starring Hugh Laurie as a gangster who escapes from prison to hunt down those who betrayed him.

Apple TV+ announced what they believe is a riveting new eight-episode drama The Wanted Man, starring Hugh Laurie (House, The Night Manager – hey, if you're reading this, we don't believe you don't already know who Hugh Laurie is!) as a gangster who breaks out of prison to hunt down the people who betrayed him. The series is the brainchild of creator, writer, and showrunner George Kay, who previously wrote for Hijack on Apple TV+ and Lupin on Netflix. It is co-produced by New Pictures, who were behind The Long Shadow and Catherine the Great, and Kay's own production company, Observatory Pictures. Here's hoping Laurie will be playing a guy who's loud, rude, and sarcastic!

The Wanted Man charts the rise and fall of Felix Carmichael (Laurie), the elusive and powerful head of the notorious British crime syndicate "The Capital." Untouchable for 20 years, Carmichael is finally apprehended, but while he's held in the infamous Staplehurst prison, it becomes clear that he's been betrayed by one of his own. As the traitor moves to dismantle the empire he has built, Carmichael must risk everything in a daring escape. Willing to stop at nothing to take his revenge, if he succeeds, he'll be a wanted man once more.

The series also stars Emmy, SAG, and BAFTA Award winner Thandiwe Newton, Fionn Whitehead, BAFTA Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Gina McKee, Hazel Doupe, Elliott Heffernan, and BAFTA Award winner Stephen Dillane. Hailing from New Pictures, an All3Media company, and Observatory Pictures, The Wanted Man is created, written and executive produced by Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-nominated showrunner Kay, alongside Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-nominated executive producer Willow Grylls (Des, The Missing) and BAFTA Award-nominated executive producer Matt Sandford (The Long Shadow). The series is directed by acclaimed Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Jakob Verbruggen (The Fall, London Spy, Dark Matter).

The Wanted Man will premiere on Apple TV+, with a debut date still to be announced.

