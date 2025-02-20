Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time: Check Out The Opening Minutes of Season 3 (VIDEO)

Returning on March 13th, here's a look at the opening minutes of Prime Video and Showrunner Rafe Judkins's The Wheel of Time Season 3.

Prime Video and Showrunner/EP Rafe Judkins's Rosamund Pike-starring series adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels returns (on March 13th for a third season) to a world where the threats against the Light are multiplying. Moiraine Damodred (Pike) and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) will embark on a perilous journey to the Aiel Waste to uncover the true fate of the Dragon Reborn. With the Forsaken in hot pursuit and Rand's corrupted power growing stronger, Moraine must prevent the Dragon from turning Dark… no matter the cost. Following up on a tease yesterday that something would be hitting today (accompanied by some amazing character profile posters), that something turned out to be a special sneak peek at what's to come when the streaming series returns next month. How special? How about the opening minutes of the upcoming season? Here's a look at how the third season of Prime Video's The Wheel of Time – followed by what else we know about the season:

The Wheel of Time Showrunner Teases Season 3 Opener

Early last year, Judkins dropped a ten-ton tease about the opening of the third season – dropping the heads-up during the Deadline Studio at Prime Experience. Appearing with Pike, Daniel Henney, costume designer Sharon Gilham, and make-up/hair designer Davina Lamont, Judkins looked to prepare viewers who might be expecting Season 3 to start off on a quiet, introspective note. "The first 15 minutes of Season 3 is one of the most bonkers set pieces I've ever seen on television," Judkins shared during the conversation. "I was just watching it this week, and it is absolutely bananas what our team pulled off … just a bunch of women in their 40s and 50s shredding each other, and it is wonderful to behold."

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris (Dónal Finn in S02) as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin, and Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin also joined the cast. The cast also included Ayoola Smart, Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, Gregg Chillingirian, Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy & Rima Te Wiata.

Joining the cast for the third season are Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Olivia Williams (The Crown), Callum Kerr (Monarch), Luke Fetherston (Doctor Who), Nuno Lopes (White Lines), Isabella Bucceri (Finally Me), Nukâka Coster-Waldau (Thin Ice), Salóme Gunnarsdóttir (The Lazarus Project), Björn Landberg (Galileo Mystery), and Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok).

Isis Mussenden is aboard as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios and based on Robert Jordan's novels, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2, with Uta Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.

