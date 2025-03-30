Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Trailer Released; S03E07 BTS Look

Here's the trailer for the Season 3 finale of HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus, "Amor Fati," and a BTS look at "Killer Instincts."

We're going to avoid spoilers for HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus S03E07: "Killer Instincts" since the episode just dropped tonight, but we've got a whole lot of pressure cookers building up steam heading into next week's season finale. Timothy's (Jason Isaacs) endgame isn't looking too promising – and neither is Rick's (Walton Goggins). Lochlan (Sam Nivola) and Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) have a twisted dynamic moving forward that they need to confront – and then there's the ticking time bomb that's Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Laurie's (Carrie Coon) girls' trip. And don't get us started on the whole Belinda (Natasha Rothwell)/Gary/Greg (Jon Gries) situation… and that's not even close to all. But even though we don't have spoilers to offer, we do have the official trailer for the Season 3 finale, "Amor Fati," waiting for you below – along with a look behind the scenes at how tonight's chapter came together:

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: "Amor Fati" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: "Amor Fati" – Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at the episode preview released for the season finale, followed by a look behind the scenes at S03E07: "Killer Instincts":

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

