Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Stars Posey, Isaacs Confirm Season 4 Set for France

Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs confirmed that HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus would be heading to France for the fourth season.

Earlier this month, reports hit that HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus would be heading to the South of France for the fourth season. Though HBO declined to comment, sources claimed that the country was being eyed, though no hotel had been officially locked in (though the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, located near the French Riviera, was reportedly being eyed as the central location). While the exact hotel still remains a mystery, Season 3 stars Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs confirmed that France would be the destination. "Mike is in the South of France right now. That's where Season 4 is going to be," Posey shared with E! on the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet. "I have no idea if I'm in it." Isaacs also matter-of-factly confirmed the location, though he doesn't see Timothy Ratliff returning.

The White Lotus EP Offers Some Season 4 Location/Theme Insights

In August, EP David Bernad checked in with The Hollywood Reporter to talk up the show's impressive nominations haul and much more. Along the way, Bernad had some insights to offer regarding where things stand with Season 4's location and theme. In terms of White's experience filming the 50th season of CBS's hit reality competition series Survivor, Bernad hadn't spoken to White about it but imagined that it would play some kind of role in how the season is crafted. "I'm sure, even subconsciously, something Mike experienced from this past season of 'Survivor' will end up somehow in the show," he shared. "I don't know what his experiences were, but he's such a humanist and he's so aware of the world and his experiences, and I think that always informs his writing."

As for the location for the highly anticipated fourth season, Bernad noted that the choices were being "narrowed down" and a final call is "starting to come into focus" regarding the final location. "I think we're narrowing down where we'll end up, and we're still kind of having those conversations, but I think it's starting to come into focus," he explained. As for the Season 4 theme, the showrunner and co-executive producer sounded a lot more definitive – and much more cautious about their choice of words. "Nothing yet, but I am very excited for what Mike is working on and thinking about for season four. I think it's going to speak to culture in a way that […] is going to be relevant. I don't want to say too much [other than] I know what it is and where it's going, and it's really exciting, and I think people will be happy about the direction of season four."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!