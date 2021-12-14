The Witcher Author Offers Season 2 Seal of Approval: "Excellent Work"

We're now down to less than 72 hours until Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri) hit Netflix screens with the second season of the streamer and showrunner & EP Lauren S. Hissrich's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher. And while we're sure viewers appreciated today's "Witchmas" gift (which you can check out here), it looks like there was still more good stuff to come. How does a ringing endorsement of the second season from none other than Sapkowski sounds? But before we get to that, we also have an impressive piece of character profile key art to share focusing on three major players this season: Yennefer, Fringilla (Mimî M. Khayisa), and Francesca (Mecia Simson).

And we weren't kidding when we said Sapkowski was giving the new season a major thumbs up. Check out the statement for yourselves below, along with a friendly challenge to go even more "epic" in Season 3:

Needless to say, this was the review that was at the top of Hissrich's list of reviews she cares about the most:

This is the person I care about the most — that our adaptation protects his novels, honors his stories, shares his world with a wider audience — and that he loves how we're doing it? It is everything I need to keep going. @Witchernetflix for life, baby. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 14, 2021

On Monday, December 20, at 11 am ET/8 am PT (on Netflix Geeked's Facebook page and "The Witcher" YouTube channel), fans can look forward to the next installment in Netflix's "Unlocked" after-show series, with The Witcher superfan Felicia Day hosting The Witcher: Unlocked. Over the course of the 60-minute special, fans will be taken on a deep dive into the second season along with the cast and creative team behind the streaming series. In addition, the after-show will include two never-before-seen deleted scenes from the second season, as well as some additional intel on how this season's action sets up the upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and impacts the third season of The Witcher. Here's a look at what you can expect:

Hero's Journey: Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) discuss their characters' journeys in Season 2.

Adapted: Cavill, Chalotra, Allan, and Batey discuss the most important scenes and moments to bring to life from Andrzej Sapkowski's short stories and Blood of Elves novel.

Deleted Scene #1: A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Geralt and Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer).

The Witcher Spotlight: Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Paul Bullion (Lambert), and Yasen Atour (Coen) join showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to discuss introducing Geralt's witcher family in Season 2 and the big action at their witcher stronghold, Kaer Morhen.

Deleted Scene #1: A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu).

Ending Explained: Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich breaks down all the biggest plot twists and turns in Season 2 in full spoiler-filled detail, and teases how those reveals set up The Witcher Season 3 and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.