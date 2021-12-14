The Witcher Season 2: Yennefer & Tissaia Discuss the Challenges Ahead

Okay, serious props to Netflix's The Witcher fans because your choices have been on-point when it comes to the first three days of "Witchmas." With the Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri)-starring series returning on December 17, today's "gift" was a fine follow-up to yesterday's honoring of Roach. With the choice of "Embrace," we have a clip from Season 2 where Yennefer and Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) discuss the challenges that await after the Battle of Sodden Hill.

Now here's a look at today sneak preview "gift," with only three days to go until Netflix's The Witcher returns for a second season:

And on Monday, December 20, at 11 am ET/8 am PT (on Netflix Geeked's Facebook page and "The Witcher" YouTube channel), fans can look forward to the next installment in Netflix's "Unlocked" after-show series, with The Witcher superfan Felicia Day hosting The Witcher: Unlocked. Over the course of the 60-minute special, fans will be taken on a deep dive into the second season along with the cast and creative team behind the streaming series. In addition, the after-show will include two never-before-seen deleted scenes from the second season, as well as some additional intel on how this season's action sets up the upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and impacts the third season of The Witcher. Here's a look at what you can expect:

Hero's Journey: Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) discuss their characters' journeys in Season 2.

Adapted: Cavill, Chalotra, Allan, and Batey discuss the most important scenes and moments to bring to life from Andrzej Sapkowski's short stories and Blood of Elves novel.

Deleted Scene #1: A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Geralt and Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer).

The Witcher Spotlight: Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Paul Bullion (Lambert), and Yasen Atour (Coen) join showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to discuss introducing Geralt's witcher family in Season 2 and the big action at their witcher stronghold, Kaer Morhen.

Deleted Scene #1: A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu).

Ending Explained: Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich breaks down all the biggest plot twists and turns in Season 2 in full spoiler-filled detail, and teases how those reveals set up The Witcher Season 3 and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.