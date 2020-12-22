The Witcher Has a Few More Gifts to Offer; Jaskiers Worldwide Unite!

Did you really think that The Witcher and Netflix would leave fans without a little extra something or two even, after the "6 Days of Witchmas" wrapped? Oh, ye of little faith! Aside from a Jaskier photoshoot and an interview with Roach (the latter we're still big fans of), the show's done right by everyone up to this point. And major props and bonus points to series creator and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich for the amazing social media work she's done to keep fans invested in the series throughout every aspect of it. So what do we have on tap for Tuesday? an interesting mix of offerings- with a promise of even more out there (if you can find them).

So for a listen to how "The League of Extraordinary Jaskiers" tosses coins to their witchers all around the world, here's a look at the global mix of a song that has at least one lyric that one of you reading this got tattooed on their body- somewhere:

Of course, Hissrich wasn't going to head into the holidays and the start of the new year without offering well-wishes and blessings to the fans who've supported the series. But it wasn't just words alone. To help with this week's celebration of the show's one-year anniversary, Hissrich released some mini-teasers to give viewers a quick catch-up on where things stand with our fine folks before work resumes in 2021 on the second season:

Hope you all enjoyed your #Witchmas surprises this week as @WitcherNetflix Season 1 celebrated its first anniversary. Now, without further adieu, it's time to get back and finish making Season 2! ❤️⚔️🐺 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 22, 2020

Well, maybe the tiniest bit of adieu… If you plan on rewatching the first eight episodes this week to celebrate, here's where we left off with Ciri, Yen, and Geralt. Consider it a final wrap up to #Witchmas this season, from me to you! pic.twitter.com/BNU0PrHixY — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 22, 2020

Will he or won't he?🎁 pic.twitter.com/HXKb69ROVx — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 22, 2020

Be care what you wish for under the tree… 🎁 pic.twitter.com/9uWSvdZgUb — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 22, 2020

And finally… she's ready to do more than run. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/wsSgPAE5bL — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 22, 2020

That's all from me. But maybe, just maybe, all that content that didn't get picked this week for #Witchmas might live on somehow… if you can find it. Happy holidays, Witcher fans! We love you. Now let's get on to 2021, shall we? ❤️ — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 22, 2020

And for those fans looking to do a little hunting on their own, make sure to head over to "The Witcher: Map of the Continent" and check out the Basement Lab. Looks like there might be some leftover "gifts" hanging around:

In the spirit of #Witchmas, I have hidden some of the unclaimed gifts around the Basement Lab. Do tell when you find them! https://t.co/funIjosqy0 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 22, 2020

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.