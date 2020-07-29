The Witcher Season 2: Scouting "Big Action Sequence," Feeling Falka

The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich has become the focus of our social media fascination. We're big fans with the way she connects with the fans, taking them behind the scenes of the popular Netflix series in ways that are much more personal- not the "standard PR." So we decided to check in to see how things are going after it was announced that she will be executive producing the 6-episode, live-action spinoff series The Witcher: Blood Origin. Less than a day after celebrating the good news, Hissrich noted that she was getting ready to scout a "big action sequence" while "rereading the S2 finale" (show-off!). As for Wednesday? Looks like she's feeling in a "Falka" mood. To be honest, we have no interested in treading into dangerous waters trying to interpret that so instead we'll link to a Witcher wiki for background intel that should help (don't judge me):

The Witcher (Image: Netflix)
The Witcher (Image: Netflix)

On Monday morning, the streaming service announced that the popular fantasy drama is spinning-off a new, 6-part, live-action series entitled The Witcher: Blood Origin. The series takes place "120 years before Geralt of Rivia" entered the scene, during a time when "the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be." Declan deBarra will act as executive producer and showrunner while Hissrich will act as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.

