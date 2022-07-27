The Witcher Season 3 Halts UK Production Due to COVID-19

Amid unconfirmed social media rumors that lead Henry Cavill had tested positive for COVID-19, Netflix announced that it has halted production on the third season of The Witcher. Specifics as to what led to the shutdown (for example, who on the series production tested positive) were not released, with the streamer only saying that work has been "paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so." The UK-based production was previously forced to shut down during work on the second season.

Now here's a look back at the newest season overview released, followed by a rundown of the newest additions to the cast:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey. In addition, the cast includes MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Therica Wilson-Read, Cassie Clare, Mecia Simson, Graham McTavish, Bart Edwards, Simon Callow, Liz Carr, Ed Birch, and Kaine Zajaz. For the third season, Robbie Amell (Upload), Meng'er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings), Hugh Skinner (Fleabag), and Christelle Elwin (Half Bad) have also joined the cast.

Amell's Gallatin is a born fighter who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia'tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin's loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power. Zhang's Milva is a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest who is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her, do so at their peril. Skinner's Prince Radovid is a royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir who finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it's all games until someone gets hurt. Elwin's Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone, and out for revenge- until a chance meeting that will change everything.