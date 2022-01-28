The Witcher Showrunner Confirms Season 3 Location Scouting Underway

After what turned out to be a much more active time covering Netflix's second season of The Witcher than we expected, the month is ending on a high note as series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, once again, keeps a promise to the fans. Around the middle of January, Hissrich posted that she was heading back to London in a week to start preparing for the third season. Well, guess what was waiting for fans on Hissrich's Instagram this week?

That's right, location scoring for Season 3 is officially underway, with Hissrich sharing a look at the first scout:

In this featurette, Hissrich takes viewers into the creative process that brought the Wild Hunt to life, from the development of their "origin story" to how they impact the upcoming prequel series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher Season 2 | The Wild Hunt Explained (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVbp2bqOUls)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher Season 2 Premiere | Red Carpet Livestream (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZizVYzU9PE4)

