This is Going to Hurt: BBC/AMC Reveal Medical Dark Comedy Cast

This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor, the darkly funny book by Adam Kay, is going to be on BBC Two in the UK and AMC in the US. The BBC and AMC's medical memoir series has rounded out its cast with stars including Harriet Walter (Killing Eve) and Alex Jennings (The Crown), while the broadcasters have revealed a picture with the first look at Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Ben Whishaw in the lead role.

The seven-part drama, which was first announced by the BBC and Chernobyl producer Sister in July 2018, is based on Adam Kay's book This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor, which began as a series of newspaper columns. It tells the unvarnished story of life on a hospital ward through the eyes of a junior doctor, charting the heart-lifting highs and the gut-wrenching lows. The darkly comic medical drama is a more common genre on British television than American television. There's a glee in the British' desire to offer an unflinching look at the nastier side of hospitals, the plight of doctors, and the horrors that patients and the public are usually spared. And it's always the junior doctors who get it in the neck. There's always a new story in this very British genre every generation, and This is Going to Hurt is the latest 21st Century iteration. And of course, it's going to star Ben Whishaw!

Harriet Walter plays Veronique, Adam Kay's mother, while Alex Jennings plays a consultant and his domineering boss. Other cast members include Michele Austin (Meet the Richardsons) as a sharp-witted midwife; Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum) as Adam's professional rival, Ashley McGuire (This Country) as a consultant, Rory Fleck Byrne (Harlots) as Adam's boyfriend; and om Tom Durant-Pritchard (Feel Good) as Adam's best friend.

The show is created and written by Kay, who also executive produces with Naomi de Pear, Jane Featherstone for Sister; James Farrell for Terrible Productions, Mona Qureshi for the BBC; and Kristin Jones and Dan McDermott for AMC. Holly Pullinger is the producer, and Lucy Forbes and Tom Kingsley will direct. BBC drama controller Piers Wenger commissioned the series.

