Thunder Rosa WWE Bound? Drops NWA Title to AEW's Serena Deeb

Thunder Rosa dropped the NWA Women's Championship to AEW star Serena Deeb amidst rumors that Rosa could be headed to AEW. Deeb, the new NWA Champion, will defend the title on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Deeb won the title on UWN Primetime Live, and will face Leyla Hirsch on Dynamite tonight.

AEW President Tony Khan announced the title match on Twitter, saying, "Congratulations to the new @nwa Women's World Champion @SerenaDeeb! She'll make her 1st title defense v. @LegitLeyla on #AEWDynamite tomorrow night, Wednesday on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on a huge show with several big matches on the card! Thank you great fans who make AEW possible!"

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter chimed in with a classic "we knew about this before it happened," tweeting, "Serena Deeb of AEW won the NWA women's title from Thunder Rosa tonight. We did hear about this likely happening and that both WWE & AEW had interest in her." Nice one, Dave.

Meltzer's speculation left open which company Rosa would go to, but it does stand to reason that if Rosa dropped the belt to an AEW wrestler, and NWA therefore doesn't have a problem with an AEW wrestler holding the belt, that Rosa would likely be headed to WWE. That's a shame, since something like 9 out of 10 popular independent wrestlers who go to WWE have a good run in NXT only to be totally ruined on the main roster, and AEW could have really used Rosa to add star power and experience to their women's division. Moreso, it's bad news for NWA, which has seen more and more of its top stars look for work elsewhere since the company has been shut down for the pandemic. And speaking of the pandemic, it's bad news for Rosa as well, as WWE it a COVID hotspot. Oh well!