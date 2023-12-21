Posted in: NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: eric kripke, nbc, shawn ryan, Timeless, timeless day

Timeless Series Creators & Cast, Clockblockers Celebrate Special Day

Creators Eric Kripke & Shawn Ryan, cast members Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, and more celebrated a special Timeless Day.

It was five years ago when the finale of Eric Kripke & Shawn Ryan's Timeless hit screens, with "The Miracle of Christmas" (directed by John Showalter and written by Lauren Greer & Arika Lisanne Mittman) giving Clockblockers a chance to say goodbye to Abigail Spencer's (True Detective) Lucy, Matt Lanter's (The Mandalorian) Wyatt, Malcolm Barrett's (Preacher) Rufus, Sakina Jaffrey's (House of Cards) Denise, Claudia Doumit's (The Boys) Jiya, Goran Višnjić's (ER) Flynn, and the rest of the "Timeless Team." But December 21, 2023, is a very special date – because that's when we flash-forwarded to a look at a young woman sketching out her dreams of a machine that could defy the very laws of time, signaling that the adventures were far from over…

Now here's a look at Kripke, Ryan, and the members of the cast checking in to honor "Timeless Day," with Ryan sharing some backstory on how the series came to cast Spencer, Lanter, and Barrett:

When @therealKripke and I were talking about potential stories we knew that our Hindenburg idea would be so expensive that we had to either do it in the pilot or not do it at all. We saw Shantel VanSanten for Lucy, loved her and asked her to play Kate Drummond. #TimelessDay pic.twitter.com/pfEXEGahro — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) December 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"I had seen [Abigail Spencer] in an unaired ABC pilot directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (which frankly should have been picked up) and thought of her immediately for Lucy. But the road to finding our Wyatt and Rufus was bumpier," Ryan shared in a series of tweets discussing the casting process. "We struggled to find the right Wyatt and were getting desperate. Wendy Weidman, our casting director, held an emergency weekend session that I went to, and [Matt Lanter] was there. We had done a pilot together, but I had to step away from it due to the '07 strike. He was great! As for Rufus, we very quickly saw another actor that we quite liked and showed him to Sony and NBC. They weren't as sure as we were. They wanted us to search some more before deciding, and so we did. [Malcolm Barrett] came in later and knocked off socks off."

I had seen @abigailspencer in an unaired ABC pilot directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (which frankly should have been picked up) and thought of her immediately for Lucy. But the road to finding our Wyatt and Rufus was bumpier. #TimelessDay pic.twitter.com/IOuDV2XE48 — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) December 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We had a great time studying history for the show (with the help of advisor @David_C_Hoffman) and were interested in showing the arc of progress for people over decades and centuries. But we always worked hard to make our stories personal for our characters. #TimelessDay pic.twitter.com/IIzLFVfz3x — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) December 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I love this story! Made me so happy you saw it. A pilot called #Grace created by @KristaVernoff & it was definitely one that got away! https://t.co/x2kXQ4x25U — Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) December 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I absolutely loved the brilliant combination of history, story and character that our amazing #Timeless writers fused into every episode. But my favorite part of the show was the truly wonderful cast, @ShawnRyanTV and @therealKripke brought together. https://t.co/1kJDXMtrms — Sakina Jaffrey (@sakinajaffrey) December 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Thinking back to our days in the #Timeless tent waiting to shoot and have ?s.

What were Abigail's favorite show tunes she would belt it out?

What was that bizarre improv that Matt and Claudia would do where Matt pretended to be Claudia's dad?

⁦ pic.twitter.com/pc6FwqfSDY — Sakina Jaffrey (@sakinajaffrey) December 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

