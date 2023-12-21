Posted in: NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: eric kripke, nbc, shawn ryan, Timeless, timeless day
Timeless Series Creators & Cast, Clockblockers Celebrate Special Day
Creators Eric Kripke & Shawn Ryan, cast members Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, and more celebrated a special Timeless Day.
It was five years ago when the finale of Eric Kripke & Shawn Ryan's Timeless hit screens, with "The Miracle of Christmas" (directed by John Showalter and written by Lauren Greer & Arika Lisanne Mittman) giving Clockblockers a chance to say goodbye to Abigail Spencer's (True Detective) Lucy, Matt Lanter's (The Mandalorian) Wyatt, Malcolm Barrett's (Preacher) Rufus, Sakina Jaffrey's (House of Cards) Denise, Claudia Doumit's (The Boys) Jiya, Goran Višnjić's (ER) Flynn, and the rest of the "Timeless Team." But December 21, 2023, is a very special date – because that's when we flash-forwarded to a look at a young woman sketching out her dreams of a machine that could defy the very laws of time, signaling that the adventures were far from over…
Now here's a look at Kripke, Ryan, and the members of the cast checking in to honor "Timeless Day," with Ryan sharing some backstory on how the series came to cast Spencer, Lanter, and Barrett:
"I had seen [Abigail Spencer] in an unaired ABC pilot directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (which frankly should have been picked up) and thought of her immediately for Lucy. But the road to finding our Wyatt and Rufus was bumpier," Ryan shared in a series of tweets discussing the casting process. "We struggled to find the right Wyatt and were getting desperate. Wendy Weidman, our casting director, held an emergency weekend session that I went to, and [Matt Lanter] was there. We had done a pilot together, but I had to step away from it due to the '07 strike. He was great! As for Rufus, we very quickly saw another actor that we quite liked and showed him to Sony and NBC. They weren't as sure as we were. They wanted us to search some more before deciding, and so we did. [Malcolm Barrett] came in later and knocked off socks off."