Titans S03: Damaris Lewis Shares New Blackfire Look; Costume Details

Earlier this week, Team LJ Supersuits (the fine folks behind Curran Walters' Jason Todd/Red Hood and Anna Diop's new Starfire costumes) and Costume Concept Artist Gina DeDomenico unveiled HBO Max's Titans star Damaris Lewis's new Blackfire costume- and based on social media reaction? It looks like the team is three-for-three- with no one happier (and probably the most important person in this process who would need to feel good about it) than Lewis. Now, Lewis is sharing a look at how Blackfire's look will match with the costume via Instagram- offering heartfelt thanks and appreciation to TV/ Film Hairstylist & Wig Designer & Textured Hair Consultant Stacie Merriman as well as professional Make-Up Artist Julia Crimson: "[Merriman & Crimson] have taken the rainbows in mind and made them a reality for this character. I love you both."

Here's a look at Lewis's post- followed by more details on her recently-revealed costume:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damaris Lewis (@damarislewis)

Meanwhile, here's a more detailed look at Lewis's new costume, from a breakdown of the costume itself and a back view to an identification of the gemstones:

Executive producer Greg Walker wants fans of Starfire (Anna Diop) to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.