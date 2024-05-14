Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Lara Croft, prime video, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Series Gets Amazon Green Light

Amazon's Prime Video has given an official series order for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's (Fleabag) live-action take on Lara Croft/Tomb Raider.

Archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft is officially coming to Amazon's Prime Video as a live-action series, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) writing & executive-producing the series – based on the popular "Tomb Raider" video game franchise and stemming from a deal between Crystal Dynamics (who will produce) and Amazon MGM Studios. "Phoebe has a lifelong love affair with Lara Croft, and as soon and very soon, we'll start the worldwide search for who will play this iconic role, and I just can't wait," Amazon MGM Studios' Jennifer Salke shared. Waller-Bridge added, "If I could tell my teenage self this was happening, I think she'd explode. 'Tomb Raider' has been a huge part of my life, and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

In a June 2023 profile interview with Vanity Fair, Waller-Bridge discussed her life-long connection with the video game franchise, her understanding of the responsibility that comes with bringing Lara Croft to life, and how the franchise is ripe for a "dangerous and exciting" take.

Waller-Bridge on Finding "Really Quite Dangerous" Take Fans Will Connect With: "There's room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It's the old Trojan horse."

Waller-Bridge on Her Parents Letting Her Lara Croft Flag Fly: "My parents were very smart because they didn't actually limit me [playing Tomb Raider]. They could sense that I was going to just game myself into the ground, and I did. I packed the PlayStation away, and I was like, 'I've got to not do that because I've got to write and read and do other stuff.' "

Waller-Bridge on Revisiting "Tomb Raider" During COVID-19 Pandemic: "God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: do right by her, do right by Lara!" The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character…. Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on 'Indy,' I feel like I've been building up to this."

Waller-Bridge on Her "Big Roaring Instincts" Now In Play: "What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I've learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that '90s vibe?" Waller-Bridge shared – before adding, "It's such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do [with a project like Tomb Raider]"

