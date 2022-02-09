Tony Khan "Butchered" Forbidden Door, Got Jay White to Make Up For It

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Keith Lee made his debut to face and defeat Isiah Kassidy in a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Lee's appearance fulfilled a promise by Tony Khan last Friday that a wrestler would walk through the "Forbidden Door," sign a contract with AEW, and slam the door shut on the company they previously worked for. Lee was the most obvious choice for the Wednesday night surprise, but Khan's use of the term "Forbidden Door," which normally refers to inter-promotional involvement, rather than a free agent signing, was confusing and led fans to wonder whether someone currently under a WWE contract or non-compete clause, like Jeff Hardy or even Shane McMahon, would debut instead.

Lee's debut was by no means a disappointment. He's exactly the kind of wrestler AEW fans love, is a main event caliber star, and was horribly misused on the WWE main roster. But Lee was a free agent and hardly slammed the door shut on his prior promotion, at least no more so than anyone who signs an exclusive contract with one company slams a door on all others.

Well, it wasn't just fans being pedantic. Tony Khan admits that he screwed up the definition of the "Forbidden Door." And to make up for it, he brought in a star that better meets that definition on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite: NJPW star Jay White. And yes, he really did book it just to make sure he covered the "Forbidden Door" aspect of his promise.

I didn't secure @JayWhiteNZ until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans' feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

It's hard to complain though. Instead of one big surprise, AEW Dynamite viewers got two. And that was on top of some pretty damn good wrestling as well.

