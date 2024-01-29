Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Kate Micucci, keenspot, toy

Toy: Kate Micucci Adapting Murphy & Gandolpho's Keenspot Comics Series

Brett Murphy & Wilson Gandolpho's Keenspot comic book Toy is getting an animated adaptation from actress, comedian & musician Kate Micucci.

Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho's Keenspot comic book Toy will be making the jump to animated series, with actress, comedian & musician Kate Micucci (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, The Big Bang Theory) starring in, producing, and providing music for the adaptation. Deadline Hollywood also reports exclusively that Tobi Wilson (Cartoon Network's The Amazing World of Gumball) is attached as showrunner and co-producer. In addition, Keenspot's Chris Crosby & Bobby Crosby and Glass House Studios' David Campiti are also set to produce – with Campiti set for animation production. Keenspot CEO Chris Crosby shared in a statement that Murphy, Gandolpho, and the Keenspot team "have been fans of Kate's acting, comedy, and music for years." Crosby added, "We are so honored that her unique and hilarious voice is teaming up with brilliant showrunner Tobi Wilson to bring this project into animated reality!"

Murphy & Gandolpho's Toy was released in March 2023, focusing on (according to the news release) "the adventures of a floppy-eared inventor of the same name, who also happens to be – you guessed it – a toy! He has two friends (at least two friends!), an ever-hungry crocodile and a skillful human girl, who help him defend the small town of Rockledge against the machinations of evil kitty-cat CEO Lily Buttercup. Jealous of Toy's inventing abilities, Lily will do anything to show him up — even build a ginormous mech-suit so she can personally destroy his hometown!"

But that's not the only Keenspot adaptation that fans should be keeping an eye out for – with Murphy & Gandolpho's Paranormal Hitmen currently in development for television with eOne. In addition, Max Weaver's Grubbs is set to hit streaming screens during the 2024 holiday season. Joining the voice cast are Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Jerry O'Connell (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Jodie Sweetin (Full House), Jaleel White (Family Matters), Felicia Day (The Guild), Jason Marsden (A Goofy Movie), and Debi Derryberry (Jimmy Neutron).

