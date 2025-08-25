Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Set for 2-Part Season 3 Premiere: "The Process"

Jensen Ackles is set for the opener to CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker Season 3. Here's the S03E01: "The Process (Part 1)" overview.

Who's in the mood for some big-time intel on Jensen Ackles's (Countdown, Supernatural) return as Russell Shaw for the third season of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's hit Justin Hartley-starring Tracker? TV Line is reporting exclusively that Ackles will be joining Hartley's Colter Show for both episodes of the Season 3 two-part return: October 19th and 26th. Here's a look at the official overview:

Tracker Season 3 Episode 1: "The Process (Part 1)": "As Colter grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father's death, Russell joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie's clients. Their reunion finds them mixed up in a chain of events involving a sinister underground operation known as 'The Process.'"

"Jensen [Ackles] addicts are gonna get a double dose of him this season. And I ain't gonna make you wait for it. I love writing for Jensen, and I think whenever he and Justin are on the screen, it just works. He's so busy, I have to bargain with him to get him on the show. But I think he's an important part of Colter's story, and he's able to give the audience another perspective on their childhood. Plus, the two of them together are a blast," Reid shared with Collider, making it sound as if fans are getting Ackles for two episodes early on in Season 3. "I'll take all the Ackles I can get," the showrunner added, before adding this little gem at the end: "Spin-off ;)." Here's a look at the production video shared by the CBS series earlier today:

Here's a look back at Ackles's Instagram post, offering a Countdown reminder and confirming he was filming Tracker Season 3:

"I know we'll get to the nitty-gritty of why my mother hired this guy," Hartley shared with Variety earlier this summer during an interview in support of his Prime Video film, Bride Hard, regarding the third season. "Was she protecting her kids? Was an affair happening? Was the government involved? Was it strictly just my mother? Why did she hide that from us for so long? Why did she lead me to believe that it was my brother who was involved when he wasn't? It seems like this divide-and-conquer thing that she's doing. It was just an odd thing to do with your children. There's some deep psychosis there. We'll unpack that."

But if you think getting those answers will lead to a definitive conclusion, think again. Hartley shared how the show's sense of mystery and how things aren't always as they seem is one of the show's aspects that he's a big fan of. "One of the things I love about our show is it seems like every time we answer a question, there are five more questions. It's almost like he's getting deeper and deeper. I really enjoy that about our show," he said.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker Season 2 starred Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!