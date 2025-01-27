Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker S02E10 "Nightingale" Overview: Colter Tracks a Survivalist

Colter tracks someone who knows a thing or two about survival in the overview for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S02E10 "Nightingale."

Though we still have some time to go before CBS's Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker Season 2 returns (Sunday, February 16th), that doesn't mean that it's too early for a look at what's next after S02E09: "The Disciple." Thankfully, we also have an official overview for S02E10 "Nightingale" (Feb. 23rd) – with Colter (Hartley) tracking someone who knows a thing or two about survival skills, too.

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 9: "The Disciple" & Ep. 10: "Nightingale" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 9: "The Disciple" – A new lead in Colter's (Justin Hartley) white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 10: "Nightingale" – After Colter (Justin Hartley) is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jon Huertas.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

