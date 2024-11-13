Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2: CBS Releases Ep. 6 "Trust Fall" Sneak Peeks, Images

Will missing campers lead Colter to a serial killer? Check out sneak peeks from CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S02E06: "Trust Fall."

Now that we've officially made it over the hump in the middle of Wednesday that splits the week between despair and hope, we have a preview for this Sunday's episode of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker to pass along. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominque Holmes and directed by Jennifer Morrison, S02E06: "Trust Fall," Colter (Hartley) crosses paths with a retired – with the former searching for missing campers and the latter on the hunt for a serial killer. We can't shake this feeling that those worlds are going to collide in some pretty bad ways – thankfully, we have an image gallery, and three sneak peeks to pass along that should go a long way toward helping all of you piece together what you can expect.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 6 "Trust Fall" Preview

Tracker Season 2 Episode 6: "Trust Fall" – While searching for missing campers, Colter (Justin Hartley) meets a retired police officer who believes a serial killer is on the loose. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominque Holmes and directed by Jennifer Morrison.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

