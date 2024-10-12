Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 1: "Out of the Past" Clip: Colter Has Questions

A discovery leads to bigger questions in this new sneak preview for CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S02E01: "Out of the Past."

We had a feeling that CBS's hit Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us)-starring series Tracker would drop at least one more preview for the season opener before Sunday night – and it looks like we were right. In the clip below from S02E01: "Out of the Past"(included with our updated previews for the first episode of the second season, as well as "S02E02: "Ontological Shock" (with Jensen Ackles returning as Russell Shaw) and S02E03: "Bloodlines"), Colter (Hartley) proves to US Marshall Jenny Martinez (Enuka Okuma) that his help saves lives – before realizing that there's a lot more to this case than anyone's willing to share.

Tracker Season 2 Episodes 1-3 Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 1: "Out of the Past" – While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter (Justin Hartley) makes a shocking discovery about the mother's past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie (Fiona Rene) opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma's (Abby McEnany) help in setting up shop. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin, here are the two sneak previews released for the series' return and the image gallery for the second season opener:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 2: "Ontological Shock" – When Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), for help. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 3: "Bloodlines" – Colter (Justin Hartley) and rival rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) team up to find a missing high school baseball star. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

