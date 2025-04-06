Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: A Minecraft Movie, Weekend Box Office

A Minecraft Movie Sets Records At The Weekend Box Office

A Minecraft Movie took over the box office and set the record for the highest opening for a video game movie.

Article Summary A Minecraft Movie sets record with $157M, beating Super Mario Bros. for best video game film opening.

Minecraft franchise's global appeal drives impressive $301M worldwide debut weekend.

Studios urged to reconsider release strategies to boost box office success throughout the year.

Competing releases next week unlikely to surpass Minecraft Movie's ongoing box office dominance.

A Minecraft Movie exceeded all expectations and single-handedly saved the 2025 box office from the depths. It grossed $157 million, the best opening for a video game film of all time, beating the record of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Many people didn't see this coming, mainly because they focused on the wrong thing: the terrible trailers. They forgot that the Minecraft franchise is one of the most popular franchises on Earth and that the audience for this film, young people, would come out in droves. Worldwide, it opens to $301 million. The year-to-date box office total went from down -11 % from last year to only 6% for the year. And with a long runway ahead of it, A Minecraft Movie should continue to rake in the cash.

A Minecraft Movie Completely Dominates

Minecraft was the big fish in a small pond, as nothing else in the leftovers of the last few weeks has broken out and is just there. That was one of the main takeaways of last week's CinemaCon: studios need to stop playing games with release dates and realize that if they have something people want to see, it doesn't matter when you release it; the people will come. That and that there are too many trailers played before movies (I disagree). This spring was supposed to be a springboard for the rest of the year at the box office, but instead, the studios left whole weekends without a significant release, and the films that did come out were mainly forgettable at best. Starting with the summer, things pick up big time, but next year, studios need to re-examine their winter strategy and set themselves up for success for the rest of 2026.

The weekend box office top five for April 4:

A Minecraft Movie- $157 million A Working Man- $7.2 million The Chosen: Last Supper- Part 2- $6.7 million Snow White- $6 million Woman In The Yard- $4.5 million

Next week, we will get three new wide releases for adults who will lose the race to A Minecraft Movie. First, we have the thriller The Amateur with Rami Malek. Next, A24 releases Warfare, which has some buzz behind it. Lastly, Universal releases Drop, and I think one will finish second. Its unique hook and great trailer should give it a solid start.

