The Righteous Gemstones S04E05 "You Shall Remember": Unholy Trouble

With some unholy trouble on the way, here's our preview of tonight's episode of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, S04E05: "You Shall Remember."

Just when you thought that Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine), and Judy (Edi Patterson) had seen the error of their ways and come to accept their father, Eli (John Goodman) and Lori (Megan Mullally), there's nothing like the sight of seeing your father in the middle of sex to totally blow up any good intentions that were on the way. That's where things stand heading into tonight's episode of HBO and series creator/EP McBride's The Righteous Gemstones. Along with an episode trailer for Season 4 Ep. 5: "You Shall Remember," we also have a look at the official image gallery that was released. In addition, we also have a look at McBride sharing the details with Conan O'Brien of what went down the first time he met Walton Goggins:

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Ep. 5 "You Shall Remember" Preview

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 5: "You Shall Remember" – With Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), Kelvin (Adam DeVine), Baby Billy (Walton Goggins), and Keefe (Tony Cavalero), some unholy trouble is headed our way. Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride, here's a preview of tonight's episode:

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

