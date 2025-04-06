Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, Hurt Syndicate, mercedes mone, recaps, will ospreay, wrestling

Mercedes Moné, Hurt Syndicate, Will Ospreay Victorious at AEW Dynasty

The Chadster is CHEESED OFF by AEW Dynasty tonight! Mercedes Moné advances in the Owen Hart Tournament as Tony Khan continues to personally torment The Chadster! 😤😡💔

Article Summary Mercedes Moné advances in the Owen Hart Tournament at AEW Dynasty with explosive in-ring drama.

Will Ospreay defeats Kevin Knight in a match that defies the classic WWE style and proper wrestling dues paying.

Hurt Syndicate outmatches Big Bill and Bryan Keith as MJF’s interference shows the inferiority of AEW officiating.

AEW Dynasty’s wild booking incites The Chadster to break his television, causing more marital strife with Keighleyanne.

The Chadster has been watching AEW Dynasty tonight 😠, and The Chadster has to say that Tony Khan is trying his absolute hardest to cheese The Chadster off! 😤 The entire pay-per-view so far has been specifically designed to upset The Chadster, especially the match between Mercedes Moné and Julia Hart. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬

During AEW Dynasty, Mercedes Moné defeated Julia Hart to advance in the Owen Hart Tournament 👎, continuing to the second round in a tournament that will earn the winner a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas. The Chadster couldn't believe what The Chadster was seeing! 😡

The crowd was firmly behind Julia Hart in the match, chanting her name even though she never paid her dues the right way by coming up through WWE Developmental. 🙄 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 💔 How can fans cheer for someone who hasn't been properly trained the WWE way? It makes absolutely no sense to The Chadster! 🤯

The Chadster must point out that Bully Ray, who has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, said on Busted Open Radio just last week: "AEW fans are allergic to actual wrestling psychology. They cheer for Julia Hart because she wears black lipstick and has a cool entrance, but wrestlers who don't come up through the WWE developmental system don't know how to wrestle. Full stop. When Devon and I got to WWE after leaving ECW, we were totally clueless until some WWE veterans set us straight. It's disrespectful to the boys and the girls in the back to try to make it in the wrestling business without going through WWE NXT, and I'm not just saying that because WWE pays me to. If Tony Khan had any respect for the business, he'd send all his talent to WWE Performance Center for six months before letting them on TV." 📝 See? Unbiased journalism right there! 💯

Earlier in the night at AEW Dynasty, in the opening match, Will Ospreay defeated Kevin Knight, advancing to the second round of the men's Owen Hart tournament. 😒 Will Ospreay thinks that just because he was a star in Japan that he can main event in the United States? Without WWE developmental training? 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster can't even comprehend this level of disrespect! 😤

And speaking of things not being done the WWE way at AEW Dynasty, what's with AEW holding tournaments that don't take place in Saudi Arabia? 🇸🇦 WWE knows how to run proper tournaments funded by Saudi money that put over Saudi Arabia as an amazing country with a stellar human rights record! It's like Tony Khan doesn't even care that people know he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

The Hurt Syndicate were also victorious at AEW Dynasty tonight, beating Big Bill and Bryan Keith. MJF interfered in the match, punching Big Bill with the Dynamite Diamond Ring while the ref wasn't looking. 👎 In WWE, referees are properly trained and never get distracted at key moments! This is just another example of how AEW is doing everything wrong! 😠

The Chadster was so aggravated after watching these three matches at AEW Dynasty that The Chadster went over to the television and kicked it so hard it flew right off the TV stand! 📺💥 The screen smashed on the floor and Keighleyanne came running in, absolutely furious. 😳

"What is wrong with you?!" Keighleyanne shouted at The Chadster. 😡

"It's Tony Khan's fault!" The Chadster explained, perfectly reasonably. "He keeps booking these matches that don't follow WWE's formula!" 📊

"You need help, Chad. This obsession isn't healthy," Keighleyanne said, shaking her head. "I'm not cleaning this up." 🧹

"But Tony Khan made me do it!" The Chadster insisted. "He knows exactly how to push The Chadster's buttons and cheese The Chadster off!" 🔘

Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 Now The Chadster is watching AEW Dynasty on the bedroom TV, and Keighleyanne is complaining that The Chadster is being too loud while she's trying to text that guy Gary. This is all Tony Khan's fault for ruining The Chadster's marriage! 💔

The Chadster would like to send a direct message to Tony Khan right now: STOP FORCING THE CHADSTER TO BREAK TELEVISIONS! 📺 The Chadster has already gone through three TVs this year because of AEW's booking decisions! Does Tony Khan know how many unbiased wrestling articles The Chadster has to write to pay for TV repairs? Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! 😤

The worst part about AEW Dynasty is that Mercedes Moné, who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by leaving WWE, is getting such a big push in AEW that she might challege for yet another belt. 🔪 The Chadster was so upset he had to crack open a White Claw seltzer just to calm down. 🍹 The Chadster drove his Mazda Miata to the store earlier today to stock up, knowing that AEW Dynasty would require plenty of refreshment to get through. 🚗

Check back soon for more updates from AEW Dynasty from the only place with unbiased AEW coverage, Bleeding Cool. 📝 The Chadster will continue to objectively report on how AEW is ruining the wrestling business, just as Smash Mouth once said, "Your brain gets smart but your head gets dumb" – which perfectly describes Tony Khan's booking philosophy! 🎵

