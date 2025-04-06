Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, YOLO: Rainbow Trinity

Our YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E05, Oh My God…Yes! S01E06 Previews

Check out our previews of Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E05 and Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances S01E06.

Another busy Sunday for television also brings with it a double dose of Adult Swim goodness in the form of Michael Cusack's (Smiling Friends) YOLO: Rainbow Trinity and series creator, writer, and executive producer Adele "Supreme" Williams' (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) and executive producer Dominique Braud's (The Simpsons) Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances. Waiting for you below are previews for Sarah and Rachel's snow trip in S03E05: "SOMEONE COME BRING ME FOOD AND ENTERTAIN ME! (SNOW EP) (SPONSOR MONSTER EP)" and Sunny having a tough time with the aging process in S01E06: "A Beast a Broad and a Baker Whose Name is Warrenmacytom."

Adult Swim – YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Preview

Here we go again! Another instalment of the YOLO franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL!

Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It's soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this DUMB cartoon out :P hahaha. This is gonna be SO COOL. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! LETS GOOO hahah!! WEE!! ASDNJKISADIAOSD

YOLO Rainbow Trinity S03E05: "SOMEONE COME BRING ME FOOD AND ENTERTAIN ME! (SNOW EP) (SPONSOR MONSTER EP)" – Sarah and Rachel go on a snow trip with Sarah's old bestie, Tricia, and two of her mates.

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances Preview

The quarter-hour adult animated comedy follows three women – Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi – who live in the not-so-distant future of South Central LA. and navigate womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world. "The series is ripe with unconventional characters, and the geography of the world honors that of the South Central I grew up in but with a sci-fi twist," shared Williams. "The scenarios our characters wind up in are pretty absurd, but within the absurdity is a smart, bold exploration of – and commentary on – the human condition."

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances S01E06: "A Beast a Broad and a Baker Whose Name is Warrenmacytom" – Sunny spirals about getting older; Tulip seeks closure in all the wrong places until Ladi takes control.

