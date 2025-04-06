Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Space Raccoon Game Studio, The Mosquito Gang

The Mosquito Gang Announced For Mid-May Release

A brand-new 4-v-1 asymmetric game is on the way, as The Mosquito Gang will put one player against a team of mosquitos for survival

Article Summary Unleash chaos in Mosquito Gang, a thrilling 4-v-1 asymmetric survival game releasing May 2025.

Play as a human defending your home or as mosquitoes, fighting for life in strategic battles.

Upgrade weapons and abilities for a tactical edge; order items or gamble blood for skills.

Customize your mosquito or human character, adding a personal flair to the fight.

Indie game developer and publisher Space Raccoon Game Studio have confirmed the release date for their upcoming game, The Mosquito Gang. If you've played games like Dead By Daylight, you'll enjoy this ridiculous version of the asymmetric 1-v-4 survival gameplay, as one player will take on the role of a human trying to eradicate several mosquitos from their home and other locations. You'll use a number of tactics to fight off other players while the four will fly around and work together to take the human down without dying. We have more details here along with the trailer, as the game will be released on PC via Steam May 20, 2025.

The Mosquito Gang

In The Mosquito Gang, you'll take on the role of one of four elite, highly-trained mosquitoes in a desperate war against the greatest threat insectkind has ever faced: a repellent so powerful, so effective, it could wipe out the bug bloodline forever. With wings sharp as blades and bloodlust in your hearts, you must infiltrate human territory, drain their life force, evolve mid-battle, and extract before the repellent goes live. Or become the Human — humanity's last line of defense. Armed with an ever-growing arsenal of weapons and gadgets, it's your job to swat, spray, and stomp your way to victory and stop the swarm for good.

Asymmetric Gameplay: Friends must either cooperate or fight each other in asymmetric 1v4 matches in which a single human must protect themself from up to four hungry mosquitoes.

Friends must either cooperate or fight each other in asymmetric 1v4 matches in which a single human must protect themself from up to four hungry mosquitoes. Upgrade Your Gameplay: Support capitalism as a human by ordering improved weapons and consumable items that will give you an edge in battle, or gamble away blood as a mosquito to gain useful abilities that may come at great cost.

Support capitalism as a human by ordering improved weapons and consumable items that will give you an edge in battle, or gamble away blood as a mosquito to gain useful abilities that may come at great cost. Customize Your Character: Put a hat on that skeeter!

