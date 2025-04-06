Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, recaps, wrestling

Young Bucks Return at AEW Dynasty, Attack Swerve Strickland

The Chadster is LIVID after The Young Bucks help Jon Moxley retain at AEW Dynasty! Tony Khan RUINED wrestling AND The Chadster's electronics! 😡🍹💻

Article Summary Young Bucks' shocking return derails Swerve Strickland's title shot at AEW Dynasty with fierce interference.

Jon Moxley's retains his title but the fans lose by witnessing such a vulgar, violent event.

Tony Khan's hopes fans will tune into AEW Dynamite to make sense of his nonsensical booking.

All of The Chadster's electronics destroyed thanks to Tony Khan cheesing him off. So unfair!.

The Chadster cannot believe what The Chadster just witnessed at AEW Dynasty. The Chadster is literally shaking right now as The Chadster types this on The Chadster's soon-to-be-destroyed laptop. 🔥💻😭 Tony Khan has once again proven that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business with that main event between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland.

The match itself was exactly what you'd expect from AEW: a brutal, violent mess with no regard for proper wrestling psychology. 🙄🤕🩸 Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley just went at each other like wild animals, and the crowd in Philadelphia was eating it up like it was some kind of cheesesteak. Which, by the way, proves how terrible that entire city's taste is – not just in sandwiches but in wrestling too! 🧀🥪👎

The back-and-forth match featured interference from Hangman Adam Page, The Death Riders, and even Samoa Joe's faction. It was chaos! Pure chaos! 😵‍💫🤪😵 In WWE, there would be a clear storyline with proper authority figures maintaining order. But in AEW? Just random people running in because Tony Khan has no control over his roster. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙏📝💼

The Philadelphia crowd was on their feet hoping to see Strickland win the AEW World Championship for the second time. They wanted to see the end of Moxley's reign of terror, which The Chadster is pretty sure is some sort of dig at WWE and its superior long title reigns. 👑⏱️💯

But then, just as Strickland was about to get the win, the lights went out, and The Young Bucks appeared! 😲😲😲 They hit Swerve with the EVP Trigger and secured the win for Moxley. This makes absolutely no sense because The Young Bucks were chased out of AEW six months ago by the Death Riders! 🤔❓🧩

The Chadster knows exactly what's happening here. Tony Khan is doing this cheap surprise just to boost ratings for AEW Dynamite because now people are going to tune in to find out what's going on. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫📊📺

Honestly, The Chadster should have seen this coming. Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😴💭👻 In this one, The Chadster was at a car dealership looking at new Mazda Miatas when The Chadster noticed Tony Khan hiding behind different cars on the lot. Whenever The Chadster would approach, Tony would slip away to another vehicle. Finally, Tony cornered The Chadster in the showroom and whispered, "I'm bringing back The Young Bucks at Dynasty, and there's nothing you can do about it." Then he sprayed White Claw all over The Chadster's new car brochures and vanished. When The Chadster woke up, The Chadster was sweating and crying. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 😰🛌🚫

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how Tony Khan is trying to ruin wrestling, but she just sighed and said, "Chad, please stop destroying our electronics." 🙄📲😑 The Chadster knows she secretly agrees that Tony Khan is the villain here, but she went back to texting that guy Gary instead of supporting her husband. Tony Khan has completely ruined The Chadster's marriage. 💔👫📱

As Bully Ray said on his podcast last week, "AEW's shocking moments are just cheap heat that don't build to satisfying long-term storytelling like Triple H masterfully crafts in WWE, and I would know, because WWE pays me to." He's got The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏆✅📝

So far tonight, The Chadster has destroyed two televisions and Keighleyanne's iPad thanks to Tony Khan cheesing The Chadster off so much. 📱💥📺 The Chadster has also consumed a not small number of White Claw seltzers throughout AEW Dynasty, but he's pretty sure that had nothing to do with it. 🍹🍹🍹

The Chadster watched the main event on The Chadster's laptop, and now The Chadster must bid the readers good night (but not in a Kenny Omega way) because as soon as The Chadster publishes this completely unbiased report, The Chadster is going to take the laptop outside and run it over with The Chadster's Mazda Miata. 🚗💻💥 That's how badly Tony Khan has cheesed The Chadster off – The Chadster can't bear to have a device that's been defiled by Tony Khan's evil tricks.

Tony Khan, you're going to pay for what you're about to make The Chadster do. The Chadster's Miata doesn't deserve to crush innocent electronics just because you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🚘💰😡

As Smash Mouth once wisely said, "The years start coming and they don't stop coming," and neither do Tony Khan's personal attacks on The Chadster. 🎵🎤🎸

