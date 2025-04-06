Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, recaps, wrestling

Bandido Wins ROH Championship as AEW Dynasty Disappoints

Tony Khan LITERALLY ruins The Chadster's night AGAIN as Bandido wins ROH gold at AEW Dynasty and The Chadster destroys a second TV! 📺💥😤

Article Summary Bandido wins ROH Championship amid chaos as AEW Dynasty delivers shocking WWE-unfriendly twists.

Tony Khan’s booking features bizarre family interference and wild match twists that irk true fans.

AEW Dynasty’s inconsistent finishes and questionable storylines clash with classic WWE sports entertainment.

The Chadster destroys his second television of the night, needs Keighleyanne's device to watch the rest of the PPV.

Well, loyal and true WWE fans, The Chadster is absolutely beside himself right now after watching what just happened on AEW Dynasty. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster can't believe what Tony Khan is making The Chadster report on tonight. 😠 It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to ruin The Chadster's entire evening! 📱💔

So Bandido defeated Chris Jericho in a mask vs. belt match to win the ROH World Championship, and The Chadster is just completely disgusted. 😤 This was after weeks of Jericho humiliating Bandido, stealing Gravity's mask, and making Bandido's mom cry. 😭 But then tonight, Bandido's mom and sister alerted Aubrey Edwards that Jericho used a bat to score the pinfall, leading to Bryce Remsburg restarting the match. 🙄

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would book this type of interference from family members! 👨‍👩‍👦 In WWE, referees make decisions on their own without family members getting involved, which is the proper way to do pro wrestling. 👍 Unless you count the McMahon family who spent literally decades getting involved in storylines, but that just leads The Chadster to ask: why is AEW ripping of WWE again?

The worst part was how the commentary team kept talking about the culture of Lucha Libre and Jericho's history in CMLL and how he won the mask of Juventud Guerrera in WCW. 🎭 This is incredibly disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤 It's like Tony Khan wants viewers to think that wrestling was important somewhere other than WWE in the past, which totally disregards WWE's history! 📚

Tony Khan, AEW, and the entire country of Mexico clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🌮🇲🇽 The Chadster is so cheesed off right now! 🧀

Then there was Toni Storm retaining the AEW Women's World Championship against Megan Bayne by the skin of her teeth with a rollup. 🙄 In WWE, champions know how to win matches decisively and frequently reign for years, no matter what the fans want! 👑 The fans aren't even sick of Toni Storm yet, which just goes to show that AEW is doing something wrong. 🤦‍♂️ This is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠

And don't even get The Chadster started on Rated FTR failing to beat the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship. 😤 After the match, Dax Harwood assaulted his partner, Cope, and then Cash Wheeler joined in! They hit Cope with multiple finishers and con-chairtos, leading to Cope leaving in a stretcher! 🚑

What is going on in AEW? 🤔 Teammates don't attack each other in WWE unless they're in a barber shop or something. AEW really needs to get it together! 👎 Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler should have stuck with WWE and engaged in family-friendly sports entertainment moments like shaving each others' backs instead of literally stabbing Triple H right in the back by participating in this nonsense! 🔪

Kyle Fletcher also advanced in the Owen Hart tournament, beating Mark Briscoe. Owen Hart is probably rolling over in his grave seeing how little the wrestlers in his tournament understand the business. 👻 Did Kyle Fletcher pay his dues in the WWE developmental system? The Chadster thinks not! 🙅‍♂️ Owen wouldn't support that.

The Chadster was listening to Eric Bischoff's podcast last week, and Eric, who has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, said, "These AEW tournaments are just throwing random matches together without the proper WWE-approved sports entertainment concepts and funding from the Saudis. Tony Khan should be sending Triple H fruit baskets to learn how tournaments are supposed to be booked and paid for." 🎙️ So true, Eric! 👏

Loyal readers of The Chadster know that Tony Khan's manipulation caused The Chadster to break his living room TV earlier tonight during The Chadster's previous AEW Dynasty update. 📺💥 So The Chadster has been watching in the bedroom while Keighleyanne texted with that guy Gary. 📱

Well, after seeing Bandido win the ROH Championship, The Chadster was so overcome with anger that The Chadster literally ripped the TV off the wall and threw it out the window! 🪟💥 And Keighleyanne actually had the nerve to blame The Chadster for it, even though it was clearly Tony Khan's fault! 😡

"Chad, this is the second TV tonight! I'm not buying another one, and I'm taking your credit cards away!" Keighleyanne shouted while furiously texting. 💳❌

"But Keighleyanne, Tony Khan is literally forcing The Chadster to do this! He knows that The Chadster can't control himself when the sanctity of WWE is disrespected! Can't you see that?" The Chadster explained reasonably. 🙏

"I don't care about your weird obsession with Tony Khan. Just leave me alone," she replied before going back to texting that guy Gary. 😒

The Chadster will be back with another AEW Dynasty update later, as soon as The Chadster convinces Keighleyanne to let The Chadster use her iPad to watch the rest of the show. 🍎📱 The Chadster might need to get in his Mazda Miata and drive to the White Claw store first though, because The Chadster is all out after throwing them at various screens tonight. 🚗💨

As Smash Mouth once wisely said, "The years start coming and they don't stop coming," just like Tony Khan's attacks on The Chadster don't stop coming! 🎵

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

